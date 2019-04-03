Solar scam accused Saritha Nair to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the solar scandal who has also charged several high profile Congress leaders in Kerala with sexual harassment and rape, announced that she will contest against party president Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent.

She is also fighting in Ernakulam against Hibi Eden of the Congress, whom she had accused of molestation.

Nair has published a classified advertisement published in some newspapers. The ad also lists the cases she has been named in.

Last week, Nair had told indianexpress.com that while she did not aspire to win or sit in the Lok Sabha as an MP, this was her way of ‘unmasking’ those who have criminal charges filed against them.

“I’m not contesting to become an MP or sit in the Lok Sabha. I’m fighting the elections to mock and shame those who have criminal charges levelled against them. I have always been labelled as a cheater. But how are these leaders, who have committed crimes against women, which are far serious than financial crimes, allowed to contest elections?” she had said.

Nair claimed that she wrote several letters to Gandhi requesting him to drop and sideline leaders in his party who have sexual charges filed against them in the past one year. As the man wanting to become the prime minister of the country, she said, he should have responded to a woman’s grievances.

Nair has 28 criminal cases registered against her across Kerala in connection with her involvement in the solar scandal. A fictitious company she floated with her partner is accused of cheating the public in the guise of selling solar panels and licenses. Click here for Election news

In 2017, a judicial commission which probed the scam submitted a report attesting that top Congress leaders in the state purchased contracts and gave out subsidies to Nair’s firm in return for bribes and sexual favours. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has also been named in the report.

Aside from the financial allegations, Nair has named over 10 top Congress leaders of sexually abusing her. The Congress has termed the charges politically motivated and baseless.