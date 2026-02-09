Live now

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Solapur District Council Election Result Ward-wise, Party-wise

Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest Solapur (Maharashtra) Zilla Parishad election results 2026, including Panchayat Samiti Results, ward-wise results, party-wise seat tally, winning candidates list, and live vote counting trends.

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: There are 68 Wards in Solapur

Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results LIVE Updates: The Solapur Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared soon by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The polling for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in the district was held on February 7 as part of the third phase of Maharashtra local body elections. The elections were officially announced on February 7 by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, covering 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across the state. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 9, after which the final results will be declared.

A total of 68 Zilla Parishad wards are up for election in Solapur. Alongside this, the district has 11 Panchayat Samitis, comprising 136 Panchayat Samiti wards in total. Voters across rural and semi-urban areas participated to elect their representatives to these local bodies.

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

In the previous 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, a total of 68 seats were contested in the Solapur Zilla Parishad. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 23 seats, while the BJP secured 14 seats. The Congress won 7 seats, followed by the Deepak Salunkhe and Ganpatrao Deshmukh with 5 seats and others.

Party Seats Won
Nationalist Congress Party 23
BJP 14
Congress 7
Deepak Salunkhe and Ganpatrao Deshmukh 5
Shiv Sena 5
Attendant Group 3
Mahadik Group 3
Samadhan Avatade Group 3
Shahjibapu Patil 2
By Sanjay Shinde 2
Sidramappa Patil Group 1

The posts of Zilla Parishad President and Vice President in Solapur will be decided after the declaration of results. These leadership positions are elected from among the winning Zilla Parishad members and play a crucial role in district-level administration and policy execution.

In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the Solapur Zilla Parishad was led by Sanjay Shinde of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who served as the President of the district body. The position of Vice President was held by Shivanand Patil, representing Local coalitions

Solapur Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List

The table below shows the ward-wise results of the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections in Solapur. It includes the name of the winning candidate, their party affiliation, the number of votes secured, and the corresponding ward number for each Zilla Parishad ward. These results reflect the final outcome of the 2017 polls and determined the overall party strength in the Solapur Zilla Parishad during that term.

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes
Rani Santosh Ware Nationalist Congress Party 1 10555
Laxmi Janardhan Awate Shivsena 2 11021
Savitadevi Shahajirao Rajebhosale Shivsena 3 12391
Nilkanth Tukaram Deshmukh Shivsena 4 10067
Aniruddh Vitthal Kambale Shivsena 5 10877
Shubhangi Appasaheb Ubale Nationalist Congress Party 6 13182
Ranjitsinh Babanrao Shinde Independent 7 12399
Rohini Sambhaji More Nationalist Congress Party 8 8692
Sanjay Vitthalrao Shinde Independent 9 15174
Anjanadevi Shivaji Patil Nationalist Congress Party 10 10787
Rohini Tukaram Dhavle Nationalist Congress Party 11 12958
Bharat Haribhau Shinde Nationalist Congress Party 12 9695
Kiran Suresh More Bhartiya Janata Party 13 12292
Rekha Vaibhav Raut Nationalist Congress Party 14 11283
Madan Abhimanyu Darade Bhartiya Janata Party 15 11449
Sangita Arun Doifode Bhartiya Janata Party 16 12339
Shrimant Sadashiv Thorat Nationalist Congress Party 17 11687
Rekha Prakash Bhumkar Nationalist Congress Party 18 12274
Baliram Bhaurao Sathe Nationalist Congress Party 19 12163
Usha Dnyanoba Survase Indian National Congress 20 7720
Vijayraj Manohar Dongare Independent 21 10601
Vikrant Rajan Patil Nationalist Congress Party 22 18914
Umesh Suresh Patil Nationalist Congress Party 23 13228
Tanaji Shankarrao Khatal Independent 24 10976
Shivaji Shripati Sonwane Nationalist Congress Party 25 8100
Shaila Dhananjay Godase bhima parisar vikas aghadi paksh 26 11232
Rajani Balasaheb Deshmukh Pandharpur mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 27 15747
Atul Lala Kharat Nationalist Congress Party 28 10162
Subhash Bapurao Mane Pandharpur mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 29 11560
Savita Nikhilgir Gosavi Bhartiya Janata Party 31 12996
Shobha Tanaji Waghmode Bhartiya Janata Party 32 11201
Rukmini Ramdas Dhone Bhartiya Janata Party 33 13770
Vasantrao Daulatrao Deshmukh Pandharpur mangalvedha Vikas Aghadi 34 11450
Rutuja Sharad More Nationalist Congress Party 35 8851
Sakshi Mahesh Sorate Bhartiya Janata Party 36 9166
Sangita Sanjay Mote Bhartiya Janata Party 37 8078
Mangal Kiran Waghmode Nationalist Congress Party 38 11174
Shitaladevi Dhairyashil Mohitepatil Nationalist Congress Party 39 10928
Sunanda Balasaheb Phule Nationalist Congress Party 40 11403
Arun Baban Todkar Nationalist Congress Party 41 9062
Swaruparani Jaysinh Mohitepatil Nationalist Congress Party 42 13992
Tribhuvan Vinayak Dhainje Nationalist Congress Party 43 9634
Jyoti Keshavrao Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 44 11651
Ganesh Madhavrao Patil Nationalist Congress Party 45 10857
Govind Maruti Jare sangola shahar vikas mahayuti 46 11771
Atul Prabhakar Pawar sangola shahar vikas mahayuti 47 14054
Swati Tulshiram Kamble Independent 48 10785
Sangita Sangam Dhandore Independent 49 11621
Dadasaheb Maruti Babar Independent 50 10201
Sachin Laxman Deshmukh Independent 51 9036
Anil Tanaji Mote Independent 52 9258
Nitin Rajaram Nakate Indian National Congress 53 11011
Shila Sachin Shivasharan janhit vikas aaghadi mangalvedha 54 14193
Manjula Bharat Kolekar janhit vikas aaghadi mangalvedha 55 11802
Dilip Appaso Chavan janhit vikas aaghadi mangalvedha 56 8290
Rekhabai Rajendra Gaikwad Indian National Congress 57 9085
Annarav Bhutalsiddha Barachare Bhartiya Janata Party 58 6124
Sanjay Gulchand Gaikwad Indian National Congress 59 9122
Amar Ratikant Patil Shivsena 60 6388
Vidhulata Prabhakar Kore Nationalist Congress Party 61 5980
Prabhavati Amogsiddh Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 62 8226
Mangal Mallinath Kalyanshetti Bhartiya Janata Party 63 11068
Anand Ramling Tanawade Bhartiya Janata Party 64 9581
Mallikarjun Mahadev Patil Indian National Congress 65 11068
Shivanand Sidramappa Patil Independent 66 8763
Shilavanti Gurubasappa Bhosagi Indian National Congress 67 8913
Swati Shashikant Shatgar Indian National Congress 68 8329

According to the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, elections are being conducted this year for only 12 District Councils out of Maharashtra’s 34 District Councils, along with a total of 125 Panchayat Samitis. In these elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party—was seen contesting together in some areas and against each other in others. A similar situation was observed among the opposition parties as well.

Live Updates
Feb 8, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 68.28 per cent turnout recorded in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

The elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra this week saw a voter turnout of 68.28 per cent, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Sunday.

While Parbhani district recorded the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, Ratnagiri had the lowest, with only 55.79 per cent of the electorate casting their ballots, it said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Two EVMs found in car near eatery in Solapur; 'reserve' devices, say officials

Two Electronic Voting Machines were found in a car near an eatery in Maharashtra's Solapur district, officials said on Sunday, clarifying that the EVMs were "reserve" devices.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including in Solapur, and 125 Panchayat Samitis were held in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Around midnight on Saturday, two EVMs were found in a car, hired for an official on election duty, near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, prompting a few political parties to level allegations of tampering.

Raising questions tied to transparency in the poll process, an NCP candidate subsequently demanded a thorough probe into the discovery.

After being alerted, the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police personnel rushed to the spot, an official said.

During an inquiry, it emerged that the EVMs were "reserve" ones and had not been used for voting on Saturday, he said. Both machines were in sealed condition, he said.

All EVMs used to record votes were deposited in the strong room by 10.30 pm on Saturday, the official said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Action ordered against Zilla Parishad poll candidate for taking minor son to 'cast vote'

Authorities have initiated action against Zilla Parishad poll contestant Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son to cast his vote inside a polling booth, the presiding officer and police personnel, an official said on Sunday.

A viral video shows the 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son is seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.

Deputy Collector Santosh Deshmukh said the incident amounted to a violation of voting confidentiality.

"It was the responsibility of polling officials to prevent the candidate from taking the minor inside the voting compartment. Police personnel deployed outside the polling booth should not have allowed the minor to enter the booth," he said.

Looking at the video, it does not appear that the presiding officer sought assistance from the police personnel to prevent the violation of voting confidentiality, he said.

"The video clearly shows the candidate taking his son to the EVM (enclosure) and explaining to him how to cast a vote.

Action is being initiated against the voter (Mohite Patil), police personnel, and the presiding officer of the poll booth," Deshmukh added.

After casting his vote, Mohite Patil told reporters that his son only wanted to see how voting was done.

"Polling officials objected, but I requested them to allow him to stand next to me while I voted. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this," he had said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Eknath Shinde’s long game: As Mahayuti equations evolve, he races to build Shiv Sena’s ‘rural backbone’

In the last few elections in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has established itself as the dominant Sena group with 57 MLAs and a host of municipal corporations under its belt, along with ally BJP. However, it has one major

weakness.

The party continues to heavily depend on its MLAs and urban corporators, with its rural organisation still uneven and its village network being rebuilt following the 2022 split. This is a structural gap that Shinde wants to close and that is why, in the past few days, the Deputy CM stepped up campaigning for the February 7 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in 12 districts. Building the Sena’s “rural backbone”, a party insider said, was of utmost importance.

In the past five days, Shinde addressed 22 rallies in districts such as Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, mixing development promises with organisational messaging. This big push by the Deputy CM stands out because these are not statewide elections and are being held in districts that have historically not been the Sena’s favoured battleground.

“The civic body polls were successful. Now we are strengthening the rural structure. This is not just about Zilla Parishads. It is preparation for 2029,” said a senior Sena leader. Winning these rural bodies will allow the party to embed itself in villages, build its base, and provide it with leverage within the ruling Mahayuti alliance before the next Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

While the Sena is contesting as part of the Mahayuti in most districts, the tone of the campaign suggests something more than alliance arithmetic is at play. At rallies in Sangli and Kolhapur, Shinde repeatedly told workers that the party must not remain confined to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "We are a workers’ party. There is no owner here. Every village must have our presence,” the Deputy CM said in Kolhapur.

Sena leaders admitted that the push was aimed at strengthening the party’s bargaining power within the Mahayuti. A stronger rural footprint allows Shinde to negotiate from a position of organisational depth rather than relying solely on legislative numbers. "This is about showing that Sena is not limited to Mumbai and Thane. We want to become the second-largest force in the state after the BJP,” said a senior leader. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Cloud of Ajit Pawar’s death

Happening soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, the elections are being viewed as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested in an alliance in their strongholds in western Maharashtra.

Following the tragedy, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde along with senior leaders, decided not to campaign, leaving the polls to local leaders. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results

For live updates on results, head over to indianexpress.com as well as the Indian Express YouTube channel.

The electorate includes 1.07 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 473 others. Voters will decide the outcome for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Feb 8, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bogus voting -- 9 booked, fake Aadhaar and voting cards seized

At least nine persons have been booked in separate cases of bogus voting during the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, police said.

In one incident, citizens nabbed a group of six persons, including a woman, on suspicion of bogus voting at a polling centre at Jogeshwari Vidyalaya in Kesnand between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday.

Election officials checked the suspects at the spot and informed the police after allegedly recovering fake Aadhaar cards and voting cards from them. The suspects were taken into custody for investigation. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 2,624 candidates fight for 1,462 seats

The election results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.

Feb 8, 2026 07:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: List of districts where polls were held

The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. The NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli.

Feb 8, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: A litmus test for NCP factions

The Zila Parishad polls, which were held on a sombre note following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are seen as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. While local leaders lauded the grassroots-level coordination as a “tribute to Ajit dada“, the top leadership remained cautious.

Feb 8, 2026 06:24 PM IST

Hi and welcome to Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 live blog.

The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin at 10 am tomorrow. The local body polls which were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, would serve as a litmus test for the NCP factions.

Stay tuned here for updates on Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election

