Smriti Irani slams Rahul: Missing MP has gone to deceive people in Kerala now

Irani lost to Rahul in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls but was seen to have put up a spirited fight.

This will be Irani’s second attempt to wrest Amethi from the Congress. In 2014, she lost the seat to Gandhi by a margin of over one lakh votes.

On a day Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani referred to him as “lapata saansad of Amethi” (missing Amethi MP) and alleged that having failed to provide development to the people of Amethi, he has now gone to Kerala to deceive people there.

Aaj lapata saansad ji Kerala gaye hain parcha dakhil karne…unse kehna chahti hun ki 15 saal aap Amethi mein khaad (fertiliser) ki ek rack nahi utaar paye…ab jaa ke Kerala ki janata ko chhalte ho (Today, the missing MP has gone to Kerala to file nomination papers. For 15 years, he failed to ensure a single rack of fertiliser comes to Amethi, and has now gone to Kerala to deceive people there),” Irani said at a farmers’ meet in her constituency on Thursday.

Desh ki janta ko agar netritva chhamta dekhni Congress party ki toh aap ek baar gaddhon se bhari Amethi ko dekh lein, ek baar gharon ko dekh lein jismein bheeshan garmi mein aag lagti hai to lapata saansad paani tak pahunchane ki takleef nahi uthata (If the country wants to see leadership abilities of Congress, they should see the potholed roads in Amethi and houses which catch fire during heatwaves, but the missing MP does not even bother to bring water),” Irani added.

Telling the crowd how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the request of farmers of Amethi, ensured that racks of fertilisers are unloaded at Gauriganj station, Irani said that despite being ruled by a family for the past 55 years, Amethi got nothing but misery.

Amethi ka ek ek nagrik gawah hai… Chhal ke siwa, badhali ke siwa lapata saansad ne Amethi ko kuch nahi diya (Each and every citizen of Amethi is witness to the fact that the missing MP has given Amethi nothing except deception and misery),” she said, adding that people of Amethi have now become aware and are ready to vote for change and development.

