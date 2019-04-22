Smriti Irani distributed shoes in Amethi to belittle Rahul Gandhi: Priyanka

Congress general secretary in-charge of UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Union Minister Smriti Irani for distributing shoes to the people of Amethi, saying by doing this she had disrespected the people of the constituency.

Irani is contesting the Lok Sabha elections against Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

#WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,says,”Ye Smriti Irani ji yahan aai aur unhone joote baante ye kehne ke liye ki inke pas joote bhi nahi hai pehene ke liye. Ye soch rahi hain ki Rahul ji ka apmaan kar rahi hai, ye kar rahi hain Amethi ki janta ka apmaan.” pic.twitter.com/G0bpG4SwpK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2019

“Smriti Irani came here and distributed shoes to the people. She wanted to make a point that people of Amethi don’t have shoes to wear. Her intention was to humiliate Rahul Gandhi. But she has humiliated the people of Amethi,” said Gandhi.

Replying to Priyanka, Irani asked the Congress leader to desist from doing “drama” and visit the poor people who didn’t have even the means to buy shoes.

“Actor main reh chuki hoon toh natak Priyanka ji na hi karein to behtar hai, jahan tak baat un gharib nagrikon ki hai jinke paas pehne ko joota nahi tha,toh kripya karke agar unme thodi bhi sharm ho to khud ja ke dekh lein ki sach kya hai. (I have been an actor, so I will request Priyanka Gandhi to stop doing drama. If she has any shame, Priyanka should visit the poor people who did not have shoes to wear and find out the truth),” ANI quoted Irani as saying.