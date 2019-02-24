Smriti Irani takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Naamdars’ cannot see poor man become PM

Taking a jibe at Congress chief and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that ‘naamdars’ (dynasts) who ruled for over five decades never thought about the development of the constituency. She also alleged that they (naamdaars) found it “difficult to digest” to see the son of a poor person become the prime minister.

Advertising

“The naamdaars (dynasts) who ruled for 55 years, have never thought about the development of Amethi and about farmers,” the BJP leader told a crowd in Amethi.

“The MP from Amethi never raised the problems of its people in Parliament. People like these have only duped the poor and people of Amethi, on whose votes he has reached Parliament,” she added, in an indirect reference to Gandhi.

Listing out the various welfare schemes introduced by the BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, she said, “The efforts made by the governments of Modi ji (at the Centre) and Yogi ji (in the state), have resulted in benefits reaching 3.80 lakh farmers within 23 days of the announcement of Kisan Samman Nidhi.”

The BJP leader also distributed Kisan Samman Smriti Patra to 25 farmers and appealed to the people to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hand in the upcoming general elections.

Advertising

Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election; they are likely to fight again from Amethi in Lok Sabha election this year.