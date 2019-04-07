Small-scale interactions will be AAP focus now

With the first phase of its campaigning drawing to a close, the Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed it was now in a position to give the BJP a “tough fight” in Delhi even if alliance talks with the Congress don’t fructify.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the party arrived at the conclusion after a series of review meetings with office-bearers at different levels, MLAs and campaign managers.

“The current situation is different from the one that was there a month ago. Now, even in the absence of an alliance, we are in a position to give the BJP a tough fight,” Rai said, adding that the party will now go for small-scale and more focused interactions instead of holding big rallies.

Sources said that as per ground-level feedback, the party’s core voters, mainly in slums and unauthorised colonies, were confused till a month ago on whether there was any point in backing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the Lok Sabha polls.

“But through our campaign on statehood, we have managed to convince them that their vote will determine the course of governance in Delhi as statehood will essentially help the AAP do more work in areas such as education and health,” a party leader claimed.

AAP also claims it has regained some ground among the Muslim community, with sources saying that “factionalism” within the Congress in striking a seat-sharing deal in Delhi has alienated their voters.