Slums in East Delhi to upscale South, split verdict on poll promises

The only appliance in Mohammad Salil’s jhuggi in Khichdipur’s Dhobi Ghat, East Delhi, is a monitor to see footage from a CCTV facing his shop next door. The dingy room where he lives with his wife and three children doubles up as a kitchen. A desert cooler, gas stove, two cots and utensils crowd the space. In the backyard is a temporary bathroom which the family uses only during an exigency since there is no sewer line in the area and effluent is discharged in a nallah nearby.

The confectionery shop keeps Salil busy through the day — in the afternoon, several children had lined up to buy biscuits after school. But he finds enough time to speak about the main poll plank of AAP, BJP and Congress — statehood, national security, and NYAY respectively.

“Congress mein ek baat toh hai, khate bhi hain aur khilate bhi hain… AAP ke statehood ka toh pata nahi par yahan kaam acha kiya hai unhone — roads have been built, water quality has improved,” he said.

On the BJP’s pitch, he said, “I don’t know about national security but this area has seen plenty of thefts and chain snatching incidents… I had to get the CCTV installed after four ACs meant to be repaired by my son were stolen.”

A visit to the jhuggi-jhopri clusters of East and North East Delhi in the run-up to the polls suggested that despite a push by political parties to clearly spell out their poll pitch, only a fraction had permeated to the ground, and roti-kapda-makaan-bijli-paani still remained more pressing concerns.

But move to relatively more affluent areas and the conversations morph — in drawing rooms of South Extension and Vasant Kunj, national security is a bigger talking point than the state of government schools.

Rocking the youngest of her four children, homemaker Lakshmi from Khichdipur sustains the household on money her husband makes as an auto-rickshaw driver. “Recently, there were rumours that if the Congress doesn’t come to power, jhuggis will be demolished. Such things keep doing the rounds. More than national security, we want security from such fears,” she said.

Asked how he sees the Congress’s Nyay scheme, which promises Rs 72,000 per year to 20% of the country’s poorest households, she said: “They are giving Rs 72,000. The current one was giving Rs 15 lakh. What happened to that?”

About one-third of Delhi lives in substandard housing, which includes 695 slums and JJ clusters, 1,797 unauthorised colonies, old dilapidated areas and 362 villages. According to estimates, 300 of 800 slum clusters in Delhi are in the East and North East. Jhuggi clusters like Khichdipur and Kalyanpur came into existence in the 1970s when people were relocated from areas in Central, South and other parts of Delhi.

Chand Sheikh and his six children live in a shanty in Seelampur, which is barely enough to accommodate a couple. A drain next to his house carries everything from human excreta to polythene bags to animal waste. “AAP talks about statehood, we are not foolish enough to believe we can’t get it with one or two MPs. They said before polls that this will be cleaned, even that hasn’t happened,” he said.

On national security, he said, “We as a nation need safety, and the BJP has done well there. But what about other promises? This area is so dirty, people here still defecate in the open.” On Congress’s Nyay scheme, he said he knew better than to trust promises made during campaigns.

In the upscale neighbourhoods of South Extension and Vasant Kunj, Nyay takes a back seat and talk of more secure borders gathers steam, though not without some skepticism.

Naresh Suri is among the oldest residents of South Extension II. Recalling the days when the colony was carved out in late 1950s, he said there was a time when two buses could not pass through the Ring Road, but now there are four-lane roads, flyovers and the Metro. “Still, traffic jams have increased. We once played cricket on the colony road, now it has become thoroughfare for outsiders,” he complained.

On poll promises, he said: “There are people in my area who vouch for the BJP on the national security front, but I wonder what their pitch would have been had Balakot not happened,” he said.

The colony has over 600 plots, with a park in each block.

Another resident of the area, Rajeev Verma, said, “What the Congress did after 26/11 and what the BJP did after Pulwama is before you. My blood boiled after the Mumbai attack; now we have a government which lets us hold our head high.” He dismissed Nyay as a “jumla” and called statehood an “excuse” for the state government’s failures.

Virender Khatri, playing with his children near Vasant Kunj’s Pocket 10, said the PM’s vision on national security matters more than the candidate contesting in his area. “AAP is shouting about statehood but they have allowed proliferation of slums because it fetches them votes,” he said.