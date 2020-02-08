My sixth sense is saying BJP will form government in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

The BJP leader, however, refused to name the BJP chief ministerial candidate, if his party is voted to power. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The BJP leader, however, refused to name the BJP chief ministerial candidate, if his party is voted to power. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

As voting is underway for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Saturday said he is confident that his party will form the government in the national capital by winning more than 50 seats, news agency ANI reported.

After casting his vote at Yamuna Vihar, Tiwari told ANI, “I have blessings of my brother and the people of Delhi. We have been waiting for our victory here for the past few years. My sixth sense is saying that BJP will form the government. BJP will form the government in Delhi by winning by more than 50 seats.”

The BJP leader, however, refused to name the BJP chief ministerial candidate, if his party is voted to power.

Delhi recorded 26.36 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm on Saturday with long queues of voters being seen outside many booths as the day progressed.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

The winning formula for the elections seems to be the tried and tested issues of ‘bijli, sadak, paani‘ as promises like free electricity and clean water have found resonance in the manifestos of all the three major parties — BJP, Congress, and AAP.

