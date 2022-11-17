Six-time Congress MLA resigns from party in Gujarat after being denied ticket in upcoming polls

Denied a ticket by the Congress in the upcoming Gujarat polls, the party’s Petlad MLA in Anand district, Niranjan Patel, resigned both from the Assembly and the party Wednesday night. Although Patel’s next move is yet to be known, speculations are rife that he may join the BJP.

Patel’s resignation came after Congress fielded Dr Prakash Parmar from the Petlad seat. Sources said the move has upset Patel’s supporters.

Patel, 74, who has won the Petlad seat six times since 1990, except in the 2002 Assembly polls, was aspiring to contest for the seventh term. In a letter addressed to Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor, Patel, without ascribing a reason for his move, said, “I am resigning from the post of MLA as well as a member of the Congress party and all its posts. Please accept my resignation.”

While Patel said he is yet to plan his next move, Congress leaders said the party chose to field Parmar instead of Patel taking into account the caste demographics of the constituency.

Gujarat will go to polls in two-phases on December 1 and December 5 and counting will be held on December 8.