‘Six-month govt or five-year govt’: Arun Jaitley confident of people making ‘right choice’ in elections

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Sunday said he is confident that the ‘aspirational’ people of the country will make the right choice by electing a stable government over a ‘mahamilawat gathbandhan’ which promises only political instability.

In a Facebook blog, Jaitley said that the citizens will have to choose between a ‘tried, tested and a performing leader’ and a ‘chaotic crowd of non-leaders’. “At the cusp of history, India and Indians have a choice to make. Are they electing a six month Government or a five year Government?” Jaitley said.

"Is India looking at a Government which accelerates growth, development and poverty alleviation or is it looking for a Government made by persons who excel only at self-enrichment? I am confident that aspirational people of an evolving society will make the right choice," he added.

Calling the federal front a ‘road to disaster’, Jaitley said, “It is a race to the bottom. There is a tug of war on the issue of leader. Four people have clearly indicated their desire to be Prime Ministers – Shri Rahul Gandhi, Behan Mayawati, Mamata Didi and Shri Sharad Pawar. Each desires to expand his or her own base and reduce that of the competitor.”

Such non-ideological alliances have only lasted for a few months, he said while citing examples of governments headed by Chaudhary Charan Singh, V P Singh, Chandrasekhar, H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral, which did not last a full term.

Jaitley said that an unstable government can derail India from the path of development and would repel the investors from coming to India. “Who would want to invest in India in an environment of political instability? Would even Indian investors prefer to go outside and look for more stable countries for investment? Where there is instability, there is corruption,” he said.

“People with brief political opportunities make the best of them. This is the experience of the past,” the senior BJP leader added.

Jaitley further said the Constitution defines ‘India’ i.e. ‘Bharat – a Union of States’, and if there is no strong Union, both India and India’s federalism will stand to suffer. “Let there be absolute clarity. India is a Union of States. It is not a Confederation of States. That is the fundamental difference between NDA and the UPA. This is also the fundamental flaw in this idea of the federal front,” he said.

“When prominent areas like defence, sovereignty, security of India, foreign policy and eventually the war against terror were maintained as the primary responsibility of the Union Government, can India be ever defended without a strong Union?” he added.