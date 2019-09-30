Six bypolls in Gujarat on October 21: Congress rebels Alpesh and Zala land BJP tickets

The Gujarat BJP on Sunday declared names of its candidates for six by-elections in the state on October 21.

Congress rebels Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala have been given tickets on their respective seats of Radhanpur and Bayad from where they resigned as Congress MLAs. The other four candidates are Jivraj Patel from Tharad constituency, Ajmal Thakor from Kheralu, Jagdish Patel from Amraiwadi and Jignesh Sevak from Lunawada constituency.

The party also declared names of its senior leaders who will be accompanying its candidates while filing their nominations. The names were decided at a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board of the party.

According to a release from the party, the candidate for Radhanpur seat will be joined by Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and party general secretary K C Patel, along with ministers in Gujarat government Dilip Thakor and Vasan Ahir. For Kheralu seat, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state minister Vibhavari Dave will join the candidate while filing the nomination.

For Tharad constituency, senior state ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Ishvar Parmar will accompany the party candidate while filing the nomination. State minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Ramanlal Patkar along with party vice-president Gordhan Zadafia will join the party candidate for Bayad constituency. For Lunavada seat, senior minister in the state government Saurabh Patel and state minister Jaydrathsinh Parmar will accompany the party candidate.

The party candidate for Amraiwadi constituency will file his nomination papers in the presence of senior ministers RC Faldu, Kaushik Patel and party vice-president I K Jadeja.

The bypolls ot Radhanpur and Bayad seats have been necessitated following the resignations of Congress MLAs from the two seats Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala.

The two joined the BJP later. The rest four seats fell vacant after the BJP MLAs Parbat Patel (Tharad), Bharatsinh Dabhi (Kheralu), Hasmukh Patel (Amraiwadi) and Ratansinh Rathod (Lunavada) got elected to the Lok Sabha after the 2019 general elections.