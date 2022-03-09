Siwalkhas (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Siwalkhas (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Siwalkhas Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jitendra Pal Singh. The Siwalkhas seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

siwalkhas Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jitendra Pal Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 78,73,475 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 5,86,376 ~ 5 Lacs+ Deepak Ram Bhartiya Tarak Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 8,52,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulam Mohammad SP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 2,29,12,312 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 72,94,153 ~ 72 Lacs+ Harendra IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nadeem Ahamad BSP 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 2,84,46,495 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Subhash IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ Vikrant Choudhary IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Wasi Mohammad IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 2,17,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashvir Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 1,97,90,246 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Siwalkhas candidate of from Ghulam Mohammed Uttar Pradesh. Siwalkhas Election Result 2012

siwalkhas Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ghulam Mohammed SP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,43,96,233 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,52,496 ~ 28 Lacs+ Ajeej Ahmad NCP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 18,28,941 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ Devraj IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,37,92,335 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Faragat Rana RLM 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,01,31,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagat Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,66,47,837 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Singh Rana BSP(A) 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 16,66,151 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala Devi JD(U) 0 Illiterate 39 Rs 17,52,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nusrat Bano PECP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,17,12,817 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Omaveer IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 4,24,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar SHS 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 2,00,068 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pummi Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 41,20,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Samar Pal Singh BJP 2 Post Graduate 56 Rs 2,34,78,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,98,188 ~ 16 Lacs+ Sandeep Kushwaha IJP 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 27,990 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashvir Singh RLD 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 95,17,200 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Zakir Husain IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

