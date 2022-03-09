scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Siwalkhas (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Siwalkhas (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Siwalkhas assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Siwalkhas |
March 9, 2022 7:22:01 pm
Siwalkhas Election Result, Siwalkhas Election Result 2022, Siwalkhas Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Siwalkhas Election Results 2022

Siwalkhas (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Siwalkhas Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jitendra Pal Singh. The Siwalkhas seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Siwalkhas ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

siwalkhas Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amit Jani All India Forward Bloc 14 Graduate 41 Rs 2,74,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+
Bhupendra Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 7 12th Pass 63 Rs 44,50,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ghulam Mohammad RLD 3 Post Graduate 69 Rs 2,45,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 92,70,116 ~ 92 Lacs+
Jagbir Singh Bhartiya Janta Dal 2 Not Given 52 Rs 74,72,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Jagdish Prasad INC 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 77,10,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kuldeep AAP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,11,32,221 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Maninder Pal BJP 18 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 2,71,88,549 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+
Mukrram Ali Alias Nanhe Khatun BSP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,76,39,668 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Nasim IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 2,05,73,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Rafat All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 5th Pass 43 Rs 2,84,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Subhash IND 0 Illiterate 47 Rs 10,75,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tehzeeb India Janshakti Party 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 1,29,26,590 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,89,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Siwalkhas candidate of from Jitendra Pal Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Siwalkhas Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Jitendra Pal Singh
BJP

siwalkhas Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Jitendra Pal Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 78,73,475 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 5,86,376 ~ 5 Lacs+
Deepak Ram Bhartiya Tarak Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 8,52,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulam Mohammad SP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 2,29,12,312 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 72,94,153 ~ 72 Lacs+
Harendra IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nadeem Ahamad BSP 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 2,84,46,495 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Subhash IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+
Vikrant Choudhary IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Wasi Mohammad IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 2,17,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Yashvir Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 1,97,90,246 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Siwalkhas candidate of from Ghulam Mohammed Uttar Pradesh.

Siwalkhas Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Ghulam Mohammed
SP

siwalkhas Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ghulam Mohammed SP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,43,96,233 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,52,496 ~ 28 Lacs+
Ajeej Ahmad NCP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 18,28,941 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,600 ~ 1 Lacs+
Devraj IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,37,92,335 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Faragat Rana RLM 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,01,31,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagat Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,66,47,837 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahesh Singh Rana BSP(A) 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 16,66,151 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nirmala Devi JD(U) 0 Illiterate 39 Rs 17,52,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nusrat Bano PECP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,17,12,817 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Omaveer IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 4,24,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pradeep Kumar SHS 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 2,00,068 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pummi Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 41,20,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Samar Pal Singh BJP 2 Post Graduate 56 Rs 2,34,78,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,98,188 ~ 16 Lacs+
Sandeep Kushwaha IJP 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 27,990 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Yashvir Singh RLD 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 95,17,200 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+
Zakir Husain IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Siwalkhas Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Siwalkhas Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement