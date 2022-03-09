Sitarganj (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sitarganj (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sitarganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Saurabh Bahuguna. The Sitarganj seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

sitarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Jaiswal AAP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,58,91,459 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 59,84,205 ~ 59 Lacs+ Mobeen Ali IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 17,11,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohmmad Ali SP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 23,67,637 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Narayan Pal BSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 24,49,41,220 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 2,06,31,985 ~ 2 Crore+ Navtej Pal Singh INC 2 Graduate 45 Rs 4,63,77,629 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 42,29,097 ~ 42 Lacs+ Raghuvir Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 13,26,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh Bahuguna BJP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 7,85,95,219 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 12,54,820 ~ 12 Lacs+

sitarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Saurabh Bahuguna BJP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 6,80,68,318 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 27,35,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Abdul Vaheed IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 8,23,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhtayar Ahmad IND 0 Literate 65 Rs 17,37,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Binda Biswas IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 48,960 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hem Chandra UKD 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,54,550 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malti Biswas INC 0 Others 56 Rs 1,90,35,593 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,18,931 ~ 16 Lacs+ Mobeen Ali IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 6,00,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navtej Pal Singh BSP 1 Graduate 40 Rs 1,86,52,527 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,86,227 ~ 21 Lacs+ Raghuvir Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 41 Rs 5,48,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Kumar Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,08,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

sitarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kiran Chand Mandal BJP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 33,48,270 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anwar Ahmad IND 1 5th Pass 54 Rs 4,67,52,843 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 44,98,700 ~ 44 Lacs+ Bachan Singh LJP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harcharan Singh IJP 0 Illiterate 29 Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Ishwari Prasad IND 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 1,82,50,868 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,82,772 ~ 3 Lacs+ Narayan Pal BSP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 5,08,20,521 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 47,15,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ Ram Chandra SHS 0 Illiterate 66 Rs 30,68,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 2,27,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sartaj Ali Peace Party 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,75,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Shaheen Khan UKDP 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,27,12,766 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,76,242 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vinay Krishna Mondal SP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 59,00,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

