Sitaram Yechury writes to EC again: PM Modi address ‘gross misuse of office’

A day after the Election Commission of India (EC) ruled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the successful anti-satellite missile did not violate the model code of conduct, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday wrote to the poll panel again, maintaining that Modi’s address was a “gross misuse” of office for furthering electoral objectives.

He stated that the Election Commission-appointed committee’s conclusion that the address did not violate the Model Code of Conduct, since the official media wasn’t used for airing the speech, was a “narrow interpretation” of his complaint.

The EC had set up a five-member committee to examine the matter after it received a complaint from Yechury hours after the PM’s address on March 27. Click here for more election news

In his fresh letter, Yechury wrote, “Since the ECI has confined itself exclusively to the issue of “misuse of official media”, I would request the ECI to direct the official media to treat speeches/statements made by leaders of recognised national parties in a similar manner as they have treated this speech ( of the PM)…”

He wrote, “The larger issue is that the Prime Minister as a candidate in the ensuing elections is using the office of the Prime Minister to convey a development achieved by our scientists during the election campaign. This constitutes a gross misuse of office for furthering electoral objectives.”

“The Prime Minister and other leaders of the BJP are actively campaigning, saying that this government has shown the guts which previous governments did not,” he said. “What else does this mean but a gross misuse of the office of the Prime Minister for seeking electoral gains?”