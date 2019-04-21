Sitaram Yechury, Javed Akhtar to campaign for Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai

Toggle Menu
CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar addresses a gathering from the sunroof of his car in Cheria Bariarpur, Begusarai. (Express photo by Santosh Singh)

As the date of polling draws nearer in Begusarai, the CPI is intensifying its campaign for the party’s candidate and former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Top Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and Sudhakar Reddy along with veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar will visit Bihar in the coming week to campaign for Kanhaiya who is contesting against Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Yechury will be addressing a rally in Begusarai on April 23 while his CPI counterpart Sudhakar Reddy will be there on the same day and the day after, a release issued by the CPI’s state headquarters stated.

Read | In three Begusarai villages, very different perceptions of Kanhaiya Kumar

CPI national secretary D Raja will be arriving in Patna on Monday for a five-day tour of Bihar from April 23 to 26. During his visit, Raja will also campaign for Kanhaiya. Meanwhile, Akhtar will be in the parliamentary constituency on April 23, the release added.

Earlier on Saturday, critically-acclaimed actor Prakash Raj, known for his roles in Bollywood movies “Wanted” and “Singham”, campaigned in Begusarai.

Sharing pictures of the campaign with the 32-year-old CPI candidate, Prakash Raj wrote on Twitter, “Begusarai is rising up to Kanhaiya Kumar. As I travel with him, I can see hope in the eyes of the people. Winds of change. I can sense empowerment… I am proud to be by his side.”

The actor, who is also contesting the polls as an Independent from Bengaluru, is likely to campaign for Kanhaiya till Monday. Raj becomes the second Bollywood personality to campaign for Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai after actress Swara Bhaskar addressed a rally a fortnight ago after he had filed his nomination.

Begusarai goes to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. It was previously held by Bhola Singh of BJP, who passed away a few months ago.

With PTI inputs

