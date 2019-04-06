Yechuri equates Modi, Shah to Duryodhana, Dushasana; appeals people to vote against BJP

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri on Saturday equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah with Duryodhana and Dushasana, the two Kaurava brothers from the epic Mahabharata and said it is imperative to vote BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government out of power and replace it with a government of alternative policies in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

In his address at a rally at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here this evening, Yechuri said the main agenda in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is whether a secular democratic republic of India will exist anymore or not in the future.

“This question is being raised because attacks were levelled against every Constitutional pillar of the country in last five years under Narendra Modi regime. BJP has to be voted out of power to save India,” the communist leader told a gathering of Left Front supporters.

He was equally critical of the Congress party on the grounds that Congress sought to contest Left candidates in Kerala while inviting them for a grand alliance at the Centre.

Yechuri equated Prime Minister Modi and BJP President Amit Shah with Kaurava brothers from the epic Mahabharata and said Kauravas boasted of their numbers, strength and questioned if anyone could ever defeat them.

“BJP is also boasting that they are the largest political party in the world and are asking if anyone can ever defeat them. I can remember only two brothers out of 100 Kauraba brothers – Duryodhan and Dushwashan. There are two names we remember from the largest party (BJP) – Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. They claim themselves to be undefeatable as well,” Sitaram said.

He added that five fingers form a fist when clenched, like five Pandavas, and claimed the political Left would defeat Modi and his party in the parliament elections.

On possible alliance to replace Modi if BJP is defeated in the polls, Sitaram Yechuri said all alternative governments were formed by post electoral alliances in the past and the same would repeat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Tripura would undergo polling for Lok Sabha elections in two phases this year. West Tripura seat would undergo polling on April 11 and East Tripura (ST reserved) would undergo polling on April 18 across 3,324 polling stations in total.