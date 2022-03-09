Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sitapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar. The Sitapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sitapur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Jaiswal AAP 1 8th Pass 47 Rs 19,59,637 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 12,66,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Azaan IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 4,08,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Jaiswal IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 31,78,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Babu Ram Gautam All India Peoples Front (Radical) 0 Graduate Professional 78 Rs 27,63,227 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 15,90,025 ~ 15 Lacs+ Khurshid Ansari BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 30,02,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Pankaj Mishra IND 1 8th Pass 34 Rs 9,25,144 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Radhey Shyam Jaiswal SP 10 8th Pass 70 Rs 3,80,91,223 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 37,000 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Rathour BJP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 88,96,447 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 25,01,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ramshankar Sabka Dal United 0 Illiterate 40 Rs 5,97,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 41,24,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Saket Mishra IND 4 Post Graduate 59 Rs 10,10,46,236 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 2,76,288 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamina Shafiq INC 0 Graduate 50 Rs 8,04,38,127 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 56,00,000 ~ 56 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sitapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Radhey Shyam Jaisawal SP 11 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,13,67,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Aditya Pratap PECP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 21,16,400 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ashit Tiwari RLM 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 1,18,300 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dheeraj Shukla IND 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 21,65,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. V.k. Singh NAP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 86,29,913 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Jalees Ahmad INC 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,13,33,924 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 41,47,787 ~ 41 Lacs+ Hari Om Pandey NCP 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 10,57,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Ayub Khan BSP 2 10th Pass 64 Rs 46,23,260 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 2,96,597 ~ 2 Lacs+ Munna Mishra JKP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 61,40,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Phoolmati LJP 0 Literate 55 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheylal Lodhi IND 2 5th Pass 53 Rs 20,66,646 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Autar Nishad IND 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 22,90,768 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar Das RPI(A) 0 Literate 35 Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ Saket Mishra BJP 2 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,33,47,377 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,84,748 ~ 2 Crore+ Satyadev Singh BKrD 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 17,16,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Agnihotri AITC 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 3,04,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uttam Kumar Sharma IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 6,88,644 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar RSBP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,00,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Zartab Haidar IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 4,72,061 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

