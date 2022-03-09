Siswa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Siswa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Siswa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prem Sagar Patel. The Siswa seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Siswa ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

siswa Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Srivastava IND 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 18,54,51,968 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 2,57,10,242 ~ 2 Crore+ Deenanath Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Srivastava Aam Janta Party (India) 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Pratap Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 2,45,43,846 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gautam Lal Srivastva Loktantrik Janta Dal 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 7,59,838 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandr IND 0 Literate 58 Rs 30,84,500 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laldhari IND 2 Post Graduate 45 Rs 6,25,417 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premsagar Patel BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 3,26,80,386 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Raju Kumar Gupta INC 1 Graduate 33 Rs 98,95,345 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 4,62,419 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Mishra IND 2 Others 59 Rs 1,02,76,180 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rama Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sushil Kumar Tibrewal SP 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 2,88,64,781 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,02,374 ~ 7 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Siswa candidate of from Prem Sagar Patel Uttar Pradesh. Siswa Election Result 2017

siswa Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prem Sagar Patel BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,33,70,173 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Bhuneshwar Alis Bhuvaneswar Kumar Patel Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Doctorate 41 Rs 1,16,11,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Digvijay Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Literate 41 Rs 39,000 ~ 39 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandra RLD 0 Literate 53 Rs 3,54,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandra Jaisawal Alias Harish Bhai CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 44 Rs 4,21,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manorama IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,68,10,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Pratap BSP 2 Graduate 32 Rs 10,43,86,275 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 2 Others 57 Rs 4,75,90,700 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 46,70,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ Sahajad Ahamad Alias Sahajad Ali IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 36,08,769 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 9,87,887 ~ 9 Lacs+ Shivendra Singh SP 1 Graduate 59 Rs 6,28,46,982 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yash Tripathi Peace Party 4 Graduate 33 Rs 93,00,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Siswa candidate of from Shivendra Singh Uttar Pradesh. Siswa Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

