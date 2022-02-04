Sister in fray against Deputy CM, Anupriya Patel appeals for ‘brother’ Maurya’s win

A day after the SP announced its decision to field Pallavi Patel of the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu, her younger sister and Union Minister Anupriya Patel Thursday urged people to vote for the BJP leader who she referred to as her “brother”.

Anupriya Patel’s Apnal Dal (S) in an alliance partner of the BJP. Anupriya was speaking at a public meeting in Sirathu after Maurya filed his nomination for the forthcoming Assembly election. BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister and the party’s UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the dais with Anupriya and the Deputy CM. The leaders also participated in a roadshow in Sirathu to campaign for Maurya.

Anupriya said that she and Maurya were elected as MLAs for the first time in 2012 and two years later the “bhai-behan” (brother-sister) were elected to Lok Sabha. Patel’s Apna Dal and the BJP had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as allies for the first time.

“You have always strengthened the bonding of bhai-behan and BJP-Apna Dal. I am here to appeal to Apna Dal (Sonelal) workers to make a bigger contribution for BJP and ensure Maurya’s win,” Anupriya said.

Without taking Pallavi’s name, Maurya said that he had come to know that SP President Akhilesh Yadav had fielded a candidate against him. Challenging the SP chief to contest the election from Sirathu, he said “Akhilesh ji come here as a candidate, without sending someone else here.” Akhilesh would be contesting the elections from Karhal in Mainpuri district, where the BJP has fielded Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel.

Maurya said that if Akhilesh had any clue about Baghel’s possible candidature, he would not have filed a nomination from Karhal fearing his defeat. BJP will win all the seats in Mainpuri district including Karhal, the Deputy CM added.

The BJP also invited MLAs and party leaders from Kaushambi district who had been denied a ticket from various assembly constituencies of the district to share the stage with Maurya and other senior leaders. In his address, Maurya assured them that their “honour” will be maintained in future. In 2017, BJP’s Sheetla Prasad had won from Sirathu, but the party has decided to field Maurya from the seat this time. Maurya had won from Sirathu in the 2012 assembly polls.