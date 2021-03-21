After Suvendu Adhikari, father Sisir joins BJP at Amit Shah’s rally in Bengal

Ending weeks of speculation, disgruntled TMC MP Sisir Adhikari joined the BJP at Amit Shah’s rally in Egra on Sunday, ahead of assembly polls in West Bengal.

Adhikari is the father of Suvendu Adhikari – Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s protege-turned political foe – who is contesting against her from Nandigram.

Sharing the dais with Amit Shah, Sisir Adhikari said, “Save Bengal from atrocities, we are with you, our family is with you. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Bharat.”

The patriarch of the Adhikari family — which wields considerable influence in Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district –said that he was forced to switch camp, as the leaders of the ruling party left him with no other option. Earlier, too, the TMC MP had accused the ruling party of “humiliating” him and his son Suvendu. Sisir Adhikari had earlier been removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool’s district unit.

Earlier, the Trinamool had said it would be no surprise if Adhikari senior joins the BJP. “Sisir babu has said that if his son asks him to attend Modi’s rally, he would do so. His son has said that he will go. We know blood is thicker than water. So, one would expect him to fulfil his son’s wish. We knew Sisir babu would eventually follow in his son’s footsteps. There is no surprise in it,” Trinamool MP and senior leader Sougata Roy had said.

Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterwards.