Sishamau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sishamau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sishamau Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Hazi Irfan Solanki. The Sishamau seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sishamau ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sishamau Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alok Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 1,36,741 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hajee Suhel Ahamad INC 7 10th Pass 45 Rs 47,82,995 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Irfan Solanki SP 3 12th Pass 42 Rs 9,38,89,400 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Laddan Lok Dal 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 55,988 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnish Tiwari BSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 9,29,228 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Salil Vishnoi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 5,57,09,356 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrimati Madhuri Bahujan Party 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Babu AAP 2 Graduate 56 Rs 61,99,440 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sishamau candidate of from Hazi Irfan Solanki Uttar Pradesh. Sishamau Election Result 2017

sishamau Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hazi Irfan Solanki SP 3 Others 37 Rs 3,12,35,274 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankit Srivastava Bharatiya Karyasth Sen 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 2,46,100 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hira Lal Singh Jayswal Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 0 Not Given 58 Rs 58,000 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishan Lal Balmiki Bhartiya Insan Party 0 Not Given 40 Rs 35,912 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Laddan Rashtriya Ulama Council 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manmohan Mishra IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 15,32,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 15,363 ~ 15 Thou+ Nand Lal Singh BSP 0 Others 30 Rs 1,03,75,576 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,59,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar Alias Sanjay Chak Bahujan Party 0 Literate 42 Rs 31,03,478 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Awasthi BJP 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 5,83,87,727 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 10,39,041 ~ 10 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sishamau candidate of from Haji Irfan Solanki Uttar Pradesh. Sishamau Election Result 2012

sishamau Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Haji Irfan Solanki SP 1 Others 32 Rs 3,61,33,634 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankur Awasthi BJKD 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,26,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fakhrul Islam RUC 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 34,85,007 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav Agrawal IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Hanuman Swaoop Mishra BJP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 43,71,750 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hazi Mu.abrar LJP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 22,29,851 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laddan ARVP 0 Illiterate 30 Rs 77,000 ~ 77 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Moh.shabbir VIP 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 2,01,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Wasik BSP 1 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 19,07,686 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Bajpai RLM 0 12th Pass 57 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Mishra JD(U) 0 Doctorate 36 Rs 2,15,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Chandra IND 1 5th Pass 48 Rs 73,000 ~ 73 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpa Devi IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Dariyawadi INC 2 12th Pass 50 Rs 12,78,113 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Kumar Dhiman RWSP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushila Nigam AIFB 0 Graduate 65 Rs 19,82,394 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sishamau Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sishamau Assembly is also given here..