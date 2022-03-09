Sirsaganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sirsaganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sirsaganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Hariom Yadav. The Sirsaganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sirsaganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sirsaganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Capt. Amit Chauhan AAP 0 Others 41 Rs 1,14,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 64,42,928 ~ 64 Lacs+ Hariom IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariom Yadav BJP 10 Graduate 64 Rs 6,79,30,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayveer Singh IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 2,75,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kedar Singh Kusawaha Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,18,05,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Mishra BSP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,36,24,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pratima Pal INC 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 13,11,162 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Singh SP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 2,86,52,169 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 45,30,874 ~ 45 Lacs+ Shalini IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 3,36,24,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Lodhi Bharatiya Kisan Parivartan Party 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 7,39,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tukman Singh Yadav Adarsh Janta Party 0 8th Pass 71 Rs 61,30,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Sirsaganj candidate of from Hariom Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Sirsaganj Election Result 2017

sirsaganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hariom Yadav SP 7 Graduate 58 Rs 5,52,05,913 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ashok Yadav IND 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 34,08,568 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atish Kumar IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 66,76,643 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajesh Kumar IND 1 Graduate 44 Rs 11,97,570 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durbeen Singh Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 12,30,869 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaiveer Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 13,32,63,581 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Pankaj Mishra Jan Adhikar Manch 3 12th Pass 43 Rs 4,19,83,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Singh BSP 4 Graduate 43 Rs 5,67,59,519 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 29,05,942 ~ 29 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 16,69,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sirsaganj candidate of from Hari Om Uttar Pradesh. Sirsaganj Election Result 2012

sirsaganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hari Om SP 3 Graduate 53 Rs 3,07,05,629 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 12,25,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ashok Yadav JD(U) 5 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 6,18,25,697 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Pratap Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 1,99,83,171 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,61,760 ~ 18 Lacs+ Brajesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 13,55,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Singh IND 0 8th Pass 76 Rs 14,23,987 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Shankar INC 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,88,14,658 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,33,868 ~ 12 Lacs+ Hemraj Singh IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 13,77,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chandra BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 4,12,262 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Literate 38 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Chauhan IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Singh RLM 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Mishra IND 4 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,84,88,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Pratap Singh IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,71,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradip MADP 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,44,100 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 4,44,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Radha Devi IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Singh IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 6,22,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsingh Kushwaha JKP 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 3,42,25,800 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramswami LD 0 Literate 33 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satendra Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 66,000 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 83,25,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chandra NLP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 7,44,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sirsaganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sirsaganj Assembly is also given here..