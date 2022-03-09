Siroda (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Siroda (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Siroda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Subhash Ankush Shirodkar.

siroda Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahadev Naik AAP 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 2,84,87,005 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,51,312 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mukesh Naik Sambhaji Brigade Party 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 2,66,73,014 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sanket Naik Mule Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 46,23,500 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailesh Naik Revolutionary Goans Party 1 Graduate 40 Rs 14,70,086 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Snehalo Gracias IND 0 Others 30 Rs 61,25,757 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 3,97,221 ~ 3 Lacs+ Subhash Prabhudesai NCP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 5,19,58,904 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,95,305 ~ 1 Crore+ Subhash Shirodkar BJP 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 4,92,31,424 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,69,88,497 ~ 1 Crore+ Tukaram Borkar INC 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 4,73,58,875 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,75,569 ~ 1 Crore+

Siroda Election Result 2017

siroda Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Subhash Ankush Shirodkar INC 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 1,93,07,601 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,00,353 ~ 1 Crore+ Abhay Ramchandra Prabhu Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 46 Rs 7,94,13,998 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,15,11,059 ~ 2 Crore+ Diya Chandrakant Shetkar IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,12,33,168 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,73,323 ~ 8 Lacs+ Mahadev Narayan Naik BJP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 2,75,94,954 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,53,639 ~ 25 Lacs+ Molu Anand Velip AAP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 15,26,601 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nilesh Govind Gaonkar IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 3,29,45,828 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,87,02,891 ~ 1 Crore+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Siroda Election Result 2012

siroda Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahadev Naik BJP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,28,37,303 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,29,545 ~ 37 Lacs+ Savio Fernandes SP 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 1,78,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shaila Shenvi Borkar AITC 0 Others 52 Rs 58,43,819 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ Subhash Shirodkar INC 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 4,81,41,934 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,27,25,194 ~ 2 Crore+ Vishwas Prabhudesai IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 51,35,233 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 14,10,063 ~ 14 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

