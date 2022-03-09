scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Sirathu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sirathu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Sirathu assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Sirathu |
March 9, 2022 7:31:49 pm
Sirathu Election Result, Sirathu Election Result 2022, Sirathu Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Sirathu Election Results 2022

Sirathu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Sirathu Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sheetla Prasad. The Sirathu seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sirathu ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sirathu Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Arvind Singh IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 31,88,607 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 10,71,626 ~ 10 Lacs+
Chheddu IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 1,91,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhiraj Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 28 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Pallavi Patel SP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 3,35,22,994 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,87,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Gyan Singh Sabka Dal United 0 Illiterate 44 Rs 47,16,996 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jeetendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 21,44,341 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Keshav Prasad Maurya BJP 7 Graduate 53 Rs 8,06,22,296 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 97,75,819 ~ 97 Lacs+
Munsab Ali BSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 24,11,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Pradeep Kumar IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Sonkar (Panna Bhai) Lok Dal 0 Graduate 41 Rs 28,98,438 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Rajesh Kumar SHS 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjiv Kumar Panda Rashtra Uday Party 1 10th Pass 33 Rs 10,15,033 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+
Seema Devi INC 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 77,40,879 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 87,000 ~ 87 Thou+
Shatrujeet Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,37,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sher Mohammad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 Literate 41 Rs 2,98,02,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar Samarth Kisan Party 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 20,22,500 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Virendra Kumar Sahu IND 2 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 1,80,38,918 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vishnu Kumar AAP 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 99,92,620 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Sirathu candidate of from Sheetla Prasad Uttar Pradesh.

Sirathu Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Sheetla Prasad
BJP

sirathu Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Sheetla Prasad BJP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 84,06,845 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 17,26,407 ~ 17 Lacs+
Ashish Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,32,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Chheddoo IND 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 1,11,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gopal Singh RLD 0 Graduate 52 Rs 14,05,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hari Lal Parivartan Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 19,36,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jetvan Pratap Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lakhan Singh Rajpasi Bharat Kranti Rakshak Party 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mithlesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nafees Ahmad IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Saeedur Rab BSP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 31,33,50,357 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 1,61,13,191 ~ 1 Crore+
Sangita Devi Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 22,16,610 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+
Shashi Bhushan Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 17,24,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Singh CPI 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 23,50,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushil Kumar SHS 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 36,83,199 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 3,94,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Vachaspati SP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 7,11,55,611 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vishwajeet Singh IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 94,80,000 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sirathu candidate of from Keshav Prashad Uttar Pradesh.

Sirathu Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Keshav Prashad
BJP

sirathu Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Keshav Prashad BJP 9 Graduate 45 Rs 13,52,56,346 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 53,76,277 ~ 53 Lacs+
Anand Mohan BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 91,97,258 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashutosh Kumar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 36,88,421 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 7,45,400 ~ 7 Lacs+
Balmukund IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 3,00,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijbhusan IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 46,62,630 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Chheddo IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 17,200 ~ 17 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Deepak Kumar IOP 0 Not Given 32 Rs 29,35,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 2,18,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Dheerendra Kumar RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,300 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhirendra Kumar Chartuvedi NCP 1 Graduate 48 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Fareed Khan INC 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 8,56,41,632 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Heera Mani Tripathi (gudden) RLM 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 49,91,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Istiyaq Ahmad AD 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 35,45,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+
Jitendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,43,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kailash Chandra SP 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,76,13,255 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,28,364 ~ 27 Lacs+
Matesh Chandra Sonker IND 3 Graduate 45 Rs 1,64,93,620 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mohd.yusuf IND 1 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 11,14,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Naseem Akhtar IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 13,83,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramsukh LJP 1 8th Pass 25 Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay Kumar IJP 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 1,50,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar Tripathi Azad Mazdoor Kissan Party 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 4,30,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sirathu Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sirathu Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement