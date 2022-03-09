Sirathu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sirathu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sirathu Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sheetla Prasad. The Sirathu seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sirathu ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Sirathu candidate of from Sheetla Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Sirathu Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sirathu candidate of from Keshav Prashad Uttar Pradesh. Sirathu Election Result 2012

sirathu Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Keshav Prashad BJP 9 Graduate 45 Rs 13,52,56,346 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 53,76,277 ~ 53 Lacs+ Anand Mohan BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 91,97,258 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashutosh Kumar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 36,88,421 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 7,45,400 ~ 7 Lacs+ Balmukund IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 3,00,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijbhusan IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 46,62,630 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Chheddo IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 17,200 ~ 17 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Kumar IOP 0 Not Given 32 Rs 29,35,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 2,18,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dheerendra Kumar RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,300 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Kumar Chartuvedi NCP 1 Graduate 48 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fareed Khan INC 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 8,56,41,632 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Heera Mani Tripathi (gudden) RLM 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 49,91,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Istiyaq Ahmad AD 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 35,45,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Jitendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,43,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Chandra SP 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,76,13,255 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,28,364 ~ 27 Lacs+ Matesh Chandra Sonker IND 3 Graduate 45 Rs 1,64,93,620 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohd.yusuf IND 1 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 11,14,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naseem Akhtar IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 13,83,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsukh LJP 1 8th Pass 25 Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar IJP 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 1,50,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Tripathi Azad Mazdoor Kissan Party 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 4,30,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sirathu Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sirathu Assembly is also given here..