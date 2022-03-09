Siolim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Siolim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Siolim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Goa Forward Party candidate Vinoda Datarama Paliencar. The Siolim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

siolim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Vaman Kerkar IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 2,43,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Charisma Fernandes SHS 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,19,11,975 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dattaram Pednekar IND 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 4,30,46,914 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 21,21,158 ~ 21 Lacs+ Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar BJP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 6,05,59,707 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 23,59,200 ~ 23 Lacs+ Delilah Michael Lobo INC 2 Graduate 44 Rs 92,91,01,865 ~ 92 Crore+ / Rs 28,87,35,436 ~ 28 Crore+ Diana Fernandes Sambhaji Brigade Party 0 Graduate 39 Rs 45,11,360 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 29,33,085 ~ 29 Lacs+ Gauresh Mandrekar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 2,51,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,33,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jaganath Gaonkar Jai Maha Bharath Party 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Leao F. P. Dias AITC 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 2,08,89,385 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,75,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Pallavi Pradeep Dabholkar IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,22,17,768 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 42,72,156 ~ 42 Lacs+ Patrick Savio Almeida IND 3 10th Pass 50 Rs 11,67,20,463 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 30,14,250 ~ 30 Lacs+ Vinod Dattaram Palyekar IND 1 Graduate 59 Rs 12,87,65,200 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishnu Naik AAP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 6,76,600 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Siolim candidate of from Vinoda Datarama Paliencar Goa. Siolim Election Result 2017

siolim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinoda Datarama Paliencar Goa Forward Party 1 Graduate 54 Rs 9,13,75,788 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 54,97,513 ~ 54 Lacs+ Abhijit Dhargalkar NCP 1 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,72,94,900 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 80,60,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar BJP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 4,32,00,168 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 55,09,504 ~ 55 Lacs+ Janardan Narahari Tamhankar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 11,14,637 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Sawant IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 9,68,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paresh Raikar Goa Suraksha Manch 0 Graduate 60 Rs 3,94,26,039 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 50,37,819 ~ 50 Lacs+ Patrick Savio Almeida IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 2,36,67,099 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 49,90,221 ~ 49 Lacs+ Vishnu Mhaddu Naik AAP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 6,09,353 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Siolim candidate of from Dayanand Mandrekar Goa. Siolim Election Result 2012

siolim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dayanand Mandrekar BJP 1 10th Pass 56 Rs 2,63,75,066 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 50,72,487 ~ 50 Lacs+ Abhijit Dhargalkar JMBP 1 12th Pass 28 Rs 2,31,76,548 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,13,544 ~ 1 Crore+ Mukesh Sawant SP 0 Not Given 32 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajan Savlo Ghate Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 64,22,610 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratikant Shankar Korgaonkar IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 40,73,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 12,16,821 ~ 12 Lacs+ Uday Palienkar INC 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 80,91,155 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

