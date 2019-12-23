Sindri (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sindri Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Sindri Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Sindri (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

sindri Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Mahato Marxist Co-Ordination 1 Graduate 77 Sixty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Ashish Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 28 One Lakh+ / 0 Bishnu Mahato IND 0 Graduate 46 Seventy Thousand+ / 0 Deo Nath Singh AAP 2 10th Pass 62 Eighty-Nine Lakh+ / Ninety-Six Lakh+ Fulchand Mandal JMM 0 10th Pass 76 Two Crore+ / Forty-Seven Thousand+ Hafizuddin Ansari SP 1 Literate 66 Thirty-Five Crore+ / 0 Heera Lal Shankhavar AIFB 0 Post Graduate 70 Ninety-Nine Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Indrajit Mahato BJP 1 Graduate 47 One Crore+ / 0 Kartik Mahato SHS 5 10th Pass 62 Two Crore+ / 0 Mukhtar Ahmed AITC 0 10th Pass 52 Seventy-One Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Prabhakar Kumar Choudhary IND 0 12th Pass 34 Ten Lakh+ / Thirty-Nine Thousand+ Rajesh Kumar Das IND 0 12th Pass 27 Ninety-Three Thousand+ / 0 Ram Prashad Singh BSP 1 10th Pass 43 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Ramesh Kumar Rahi JVM(P) 2 12th Pass 55 Fifty-Five Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Sadanand Mahato AJSU Party 0 10th Pass 45 Two Crore+ / Thirty-One Lakh+ Shailendra Nath Dwivedi LJP 0 Graduate 47 One Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Sindri Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd