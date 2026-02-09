Live now

Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sindhudurga District Council Election Result Ward-wise, Party-wise

Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest Sindhudurga (Maharashtra) Zilla Parishad election results 2026, including Panchayat Samiti Results, ward-wise results, party-wise seat tally, winning candidates list, and live vote counting trends, only on Indianexpress.com.

Sindhudurga Election Results, Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026, Sindhudurga ZP Election Results 2026Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: There are 50 Wards in Sindhudurga

Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results LIVE Updates: The Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared soon by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The polling for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in the district was held on February 7 as part of the third phase of Maharashtra local body elections. The elections were officially announced on February 7 by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, covering 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across the state. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 9, after which the final results will be declared.

A total of 50 Zilla Parishad wards are up for election in Sindhudurga. Alongside this, the district has 8 Panchayat Samitis, comprising 100 Panchayat Samiti wards in total. Voters across rural and semi-urban areas participated to elect their representatives to these local bodies.

Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

In the previous 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, a total of 50 seats were contested in the Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party by winning 27 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 16 seats. The BJP won 6 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party with 1 seats and others.

Party Seats Won
Congress 27
Shiv Sena 16
BJP 6
Nationalist Congress Party 1

The posts of Zilla Parishad President and Vice President in Sindhudurga will be decided after the declaration of results. These leadership positions are elected from among the winning Zilla Parishad members and play a crucial role in district-level administration and policy execution.

In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad was led by Reshma Sawant of Indian National Congress (INC), who served as the President of the district body. The position of Vice President was held by Ranjit Desai, representing Indian National Congress (INC)

Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List

The table below shows the ward-wise results of the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections in Sindhudurga. It includes the name of the winning candidate, their party affiliation, the number of votes secured, and the corresponding ward number for each Zilla Parishad ward. These results reflect the final outcome of the 2017 polls and determined the overall party strength in the Sindhudurga Zilla Parishad during that term.

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes
Sharada Sharad Kamble Indian National Congress 1 3779
Sudhir Ganapat Nakashe Bhartiya Janata Party 2 3804
Pallavi Chandrakant Zimal Shivsena 3 3367
Ravindra Kantilal Jathar Indian National Congress 4 4045
Sanjay Dhananjay Desai Indian National Congress 5 4262
Shriya Sandeep Sawant Indian National Congress 6 4162
Sanjay Vasant Agre Indian National Congress 7 3640
Rajlaxmi Mahendra, Dichawalkar Indian National Congress 8 4272
Swarupa Ramadas Vikhale Indian National Congress 9 3991
Sayali Sameer Sawant Indian National Congress 10 4152
Sanjana Sandesh Sawant Indian National Congress 11 5267
Varsha Uday Pawar Shivsena 12 3739
Ganesh Sadashiv Rane Bhartiya Janata Party 13 3297
Anagha Ajit Rane Indian National Congress 14 3383
Pradip Govind Narkar Shivsena 15 3315
Manasi Shailendra Jadhav Bhartiya Janata Party 16 3531
Manaswi Mahesh Ghare Bhartiya Janata Party 17 4374
Savi Gangaram Loke Indian National Congress 18 3953
Mahendra Gajanan Chavan Indian National Congress 19 3642
Jeron Bastyav Fernandis Indian National Congress 20 3371
Saroj Shivaji Parab Indian National Congress 21 3498
Madhuri Mahesh Bandekar Indian National Congress 22 4002
Santosh Vasant Satvilkar Indian National Congress 23 3890
Harishchandra Mohan Khobrekar Shivsena 24 4135
Satish Jagannath Sawant Indian National Congress 25 3169
Nagendra Shamsundar Parab Shivsena 26 4404
Ankush Vishnu Jadhav Indian National Congress 27 2681
Amarsen Pushpasen Sawant Shivsena 28 3331
Ranjeet Dattatray Desai Indian National Congress 29 2816
Varsha Gopal Kudalkar Shivsena 30 3514
Sanjay Dhonddev Padte Shivsena 31 4261
Anupriti Anil Khochare Shivsena 32 3657
Rajesh Baburao Kavitkar Shivsena 33 2907
Sunil Vasant Mhapankar Shivsena 34 4068
Samidha Samir Naik Indian National Congress 35 3353
Nitin Madhusudan Shirodkar Shivsena 36 3034
Vishnudas Sajba Kubal Indian National Congress 37 1984
Pritesh Shankar Rawool Indian National Congress 38 2909
Pallavi Pandharinath Rawool Indian National Congress 39 3631
Rohini Vidyasagar Gawade Shivsena 40 3049
Diago Francis Dsouza Shivsena 41 3157
Uttam Gangaram Pandhare Indian National Congress 42 3669
Reshma Ravikant Sawant Indian National Congress 43 2871
Unnati Jagannath Dhuri Indian National Congress 44 2917
Rajan Balkrishna Mulik Shivsena 45 2805
Sharwani Shekhar Gaonkar Indian National Congress 46 3531
Shweta Deelip Korgaonkar Bhartiya Janata Party 47 2438
Sampada Ganpat Desai Shivsena 48 3691
Anisha Shailesh Dalvi Nationalist Congress Party 49 4235
Rajendra Dattaram Mhapsekar Bhartiya Janata Party 50 2293

According to the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, elections are being conducted this year for only 12 District Councils out of Maharashtra’s 34 District Councils, along with a total of 125 Panchayat Samitis. In these elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party—was seen contesting together in some areas and against each other in others. A similar situation was observed among the opposition parties as well.

Live Updates
Feb 8, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 68.28 per cent turnout recorded in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

The elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra this week saw a voter turnout of 68.28 per cent, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Sunday.

While Parbhani district recorded the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, Ratnagiri had the lowest, with only 55.79 per cent of the electorate casting their ballots, it said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Two EVMs found in car near eatery in Solapur; 'reserve' devices, say officials

Two Electronic Voting Machines were found in a car near an eatery in Maharashtra's Solapur district, officials said on Sunday, clarifying that the EVMs were "reserve" devices.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including in Solapur, and 125 Panchayat Samitis were held in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Around midnight on Saturday, two EVMs were found in a car, hired for an official on election duty, near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, prompting a few political parties to level allegations of tampering.

Raising questions tied to transparency in the poll process, an NCP candidate subsequently demanded a thorough probe into the discovery.

After being alerted, the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police personnel rushed to the spot, an official said.

During an inquiry, it emerged that the EVMs were "reserve" ones and had not been used for voting on Saturday, he said. Both machines were in sealed condition, he said.

All EVMs used to record votes were deposited in the strong room by 10.30 pm on Saturday, the official said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Action ordered against Zilla Parishad poll candidate for taking minor son to 'cast vote'

Authorities have initiated action against Zilla Parishad poll contestant Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son to cast his vote inside a polling booth, the presiding officer and police personnel, an official said on Sunday.

A viral video shows the 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son is seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.

Deputy Collector Santosh Deshmukh said the incident amounted to a violation of voting confidentiality.

"It was the responsibility of polling officials to prevent the candidate from taking the minor inside the voting compartment. Police personnel deployed outside the polling booth should not have allowed the minor to enter the booth," he said.

Looking at the video, it does not appear that the presiding officer sought assistance from the police personnel to prevent the violation of voting confidentiality, he said.

"The video clearly shows the candidate taking his son to the EVM (enclosure) and explaining to him how to cast a vote.

Action is being initiated against the voter (Mohite Patil), police personnel, and the presiding officer of the poll booth," Deshmukh added.

After casting his vote, Mohite Patil told reporters that his son only wanted to see how voting was done.

"Polling officials objected, but I requested them to allow him to stand next to me while I voted. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this," he had said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Eknath Shinde’s long game: As Mahayuti equations evolve, he races to build Shiv Sena’s ‘rural backbone’

In the last few elections in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has established itself as the dominant Sena group with 57 MLAs and a host of municipal corporations under its belt, along with ally BJP. However, it has one major

weakness.

The party continues to heavily depend on its MLAs and urban corporators, with its rural organisation still uneven and its village network being rebuilt following the 2022 split. This is a structural gap that Shinde wants to close and that is why, in the past few days, the Deputy CM stepped up campaigning for the February 7 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in 12 districts. Building the Sena’s “rural backbone”, a party insider said, was of utmost importance.

In the past five days, Shinde addressed 22 rallies in districts such as Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, mixing development promises with organisational messaging. This big push by the Deputy CM stands out because these are not statewide elections and are being held in districts that have historically not been the Sena’s favoured battleground.

“The civic body polls were successful. Now we are strengthening the rural structure. This is not just about Zilla Parishads. It is preparation for 2029,” said a senior Sena leader. Winning these rural bodies will allow the party to embed itself in villages, build its base, and provide it with leverage within the ruling Mahayuti alliance before the next Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

While the Sena is contesting as part of the Mahayuti in most districts, the tone of the campaign suggests something more than alliance arithmetic is at play. At rallies in Sangli and Kolhapur, Shinde repeatedly told workers that the party must not remain confined to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "We are a workers’ party. There is no owner here. Every village must have our presence,” the Deputy CM said in Kolhapur.

Sena leaders admitted that the push was aimed at strengthening the party’s bargaining power within the Mahayuti. A stronger rural footprint allows Shinde to negotiate from a position of organisational depth rather than relying solely on legislative numbers. "This is about showing that Sena is not limited to Mumbai and Thane. We want to become the second-largest force in the state after the BJP,” said a senior leader. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Cloud of Ajit Pawar’s death

Happening soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, the elections are being viewed as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested in an alliance in their strongholds in western Maharashtra.

Following the tragedy, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde along with senior leaders, decided not to campaign, leaving the polls to local leaders. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results

For live updates on results, head over to indianexpress.com as well as the Indian Express YouTube channel.

The electorate includes 1.07 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 473 others. Voters will decide the outcome for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Feb 8, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bogus voting -- 9 booked, fake Aadhaar and voting cards seized

At least nine persons have been booked in separate cases of bogus voting during the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, police said.

In one incident, citizens nabbed a group of six persons, including a woman, on suspicion of bogus voting at a polling centre at Jogeshwari Vidyalaya in Kesnand between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday.

Election officials checked the suspects at the spot and informed the police after allegedly recovering fake Aadhaar cards and voting cards from them. The suspects were taken into custody for investigation. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 2,624 candidates fight for 1,462 seats

The election results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.

Feb 8, 2026 07:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: List of districts where polls were held

The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. The NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli.

Feb 8, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: A litmus test for NCP factions

The Zila Parishad polls, which were held on a sombre note following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are seen as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. While local leaders lauded the grassroots-level coordination as a “tribute to Ajit dada“, the top leadership remained cautious.

Feb 8, 2026 06:24 PM IST

Hi and welcome to Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 live blog.

The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin at 10 am tomorrow. The local body polls which were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, would serve as a litmus test for the NCP factions.

Stay tuned here for updates on Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election

