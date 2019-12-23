Simaria (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Simaria Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Simaria Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Simaria (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

simaria Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Kumar Bharti Jharkhand Party 0 12th Pass 27 Four Lakh+ / 0 Baleshwar Ram IND 0 Doctorate 60 Fifty Lakh+ / Sixteen Lakh+ Binod Bihari Paswan CPI 3 Graduate 40 Seventy-Two Lakh+ / 0 Chhotan Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 10th Pass 28 Three Lakh+ / 0 Hardip Kumar Ram RPI(A) 0 Graduate 33 Seventeen Lakh+ / 0 Jitendra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 29 Two Lakh+ / 0 Kamlesh Ganjhu IND 0 10th Pass 35 One Lakh+ / 0 Kamlesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 26 Nine Lakh+ / 0 Kheman Ram Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Literate 52 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Kishun Kumar Das BJP 1 Graduate 49 Three Crore+ / 0 Manoj Kumar Chandra AJSU Party 2 Post Graduate 40 Ninety-Six Lakh+ / Twenty-Three Lakh+ Naresh Bhuiyan Nagrik Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 38 Ten Lakh+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ Niraj Kumar Niraj IND 0 Graduate 36 Twenty-Eight Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Ramanand Das Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 Graduate 50 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / Sixty-Five Thousand+ Ramadev Singh Bhogta JVM(P) 0 Graduate 41 Two Crore+ / Fifty-Eight Lakh+ Shanker Rajak SP 0 12th Pass 49 Four Lakh+ / 0 Vikash Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Yogendra Nath Baitha INC 0 Post Graduate 55 Twenty-Nine Lakh+ / Ten Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

