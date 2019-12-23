Silli (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Silli Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Silli Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Silli (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

silli Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Sixteen Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Anil Kumar Mahto Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 33 Sixty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Bishwadeo Singh Munda CPI(M) 0 Graduate 53 Twenty-Nine Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Deepak Kumar Manjhi RPI(A) 0 Graduate 29 Sixty-Six Lakh+ / Eleven Lakh+ Devendra Nath Mahto IND 0 Post Graduate 28 Seven Thousand+ / 0 Kinu Ram Bediya Jharkhand Party 0 12th Pass 35 Seventy Lakh+ / Twenty-Nine Lakh+ Nand Kumar Ram BSP 0 12th Pass 58 One Crore+ / 0 Naresh Chandra Karjee Proutist Sarva Samaj 0 Graduate Professional 62 One Crore+ / Seven Lakh+ Prahalad Mahto Swatantra Rashtravadi Party 0 Graduate 58 Seventy-Two Lakh+ / 0 Rajeshavar Mahto IND 0 10th Pass 43 Ten Thousand+ / 0 Seema Devi JMM 0 Post Graduate 30 One Crore+ / Forty-Six Thousand+ Sudesh Kumar Mahto AJSU Party 1 Post Graduate 44 Eighteen Crore+ / Three Crore+ Sumeet Kumar Proutist Bloc, India 0 Graduate 38 Four Lakh+ / 0 Sunil Kumar Mahto IND 1 Post Graduate 38 Nineteen Lakh+ / 0 Umesh Mahto JVM(P) 1 10th Pass 33 Thirteen Lakh+ / Thirty-One Thousand+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

