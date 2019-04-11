Sikkim votes today, Chamling eyes 6th term

As Sikkim gears up for elections to 32 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat, the country’s longest serving Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling is in fray for a record sixth term in office.

A total of 4.32 lakh voters will cast their votes for the Assembly and the Parliamentary elections on April 11. While 150 candidates are in fray for the 32 Assembly seats, 11 are in the contest for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

Chamling is contesting from Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang constituencies, while footballer-turned politician Bhaichung Bhutia, who has founded Humro Sikkim Party, is contesting from Gangtok and Tumen Lingi seats.

Election Commission (EC) officials have said all steps are being taken to ensure free and fair polls.

According to the EC, 120 polling stations out of the total 567 have been identified as critical.

Among the 4,32,306 voters, 2,20,305 are men and 2,12,001 women.

EC officials stated that there are around 30,480 voters in the 18-19 years age group. Sumitra Rai, 105, in the Poklok Kamrang constituency in south Sikkim is the oldest voter registered.

A total of 3,600 polling personnel, including reserve polling personnel, are on election duty in the state.

The state has been assigned seven general observers, one police observer, eight expenditure observers and two accessibility observers for the general elections, informed the EC.

Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Gyanendra Kumar Verma, has said 4,000 security personnel, including paramilitary personnel, have been deployed in the state.