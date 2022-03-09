Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sikandrabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bimla Singh Solanki. The Sikandrabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sikandrabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Lok Dal 0 Others 48 Rs 11,22,30,205 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 38,25,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Sharma Loktantrik Janshakti Party 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 41,13,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Singh Tomar SHS 0 Others 28 Rs 6,52,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bablu IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 13,60,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Darshan Sharma AAP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 17,03,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilshad Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 41 Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakshmi Raj BJP 2 Post Graduate 39 Rs 5,91,92,901 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 55,82,157 ~ 55 Lacs+ Manveer Singh BSP 3 8th Pass 47 Rs 97,83,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Yadav SP 1 Others 38 Rs 1,00,63,02,500 ~ 100 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Thakur Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) 1 10th Pass 29 Rs 16,06,100 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Akhtar Khan INC 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 1,28,77,127 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

sikandrabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bimla Singh Solanki BJP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 16,53,08,204 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 62,72,037 ~ 62 Lacs+ Asha Yadav RLD 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 3,35,26,640 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhanu Pratap Singh Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party 1 Post Graduate 51 Rs 56,19,417 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 29,03,912 ~ 29 Lacs+ Mohd Imran BSP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 4,02,29,298 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rahul Yadav SP 0 Others 33 Rs 25,24,20,000 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Literate 49 Rs 5,37,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonvati Urf Somvati Vikas Party 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 97,25,385 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sikandrabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bimla Singh Solanki BJP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 16,40,19,886 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 60,33,620 ~ 60 Lacs+ Badrul Islam SP 0 Graduate 67 Rs 1,74,49,999 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Brahamjeet IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 3,65,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fakhruddin IND 1 5th Pass 33 Rs 15,87,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Farzana LD 0 Illiterate 40 Rs 29,61,589 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 6,27,992 ~ 6 Lacs+ Girdharilal IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 11,88,800 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariom VIP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,36,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,10,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Jitendra Yadav INC 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 18,08,31,989 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 5,82,67,085 ~ 5 Crore+ Manvir IND 2 8th Pass 37 Rs 28,51,500 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan PECP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 9,11,865 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 26,369 ~ 26 Thou+ Rajesh IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Akhtar Khan BSP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,20,32,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamsuddeen Khan NLP 0 Illiterate 42 Nil / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

