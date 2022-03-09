Sikandra Rao (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sikandra Rao (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sikandra Rao Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Birendra Singh Rana. The Sikandra Rao seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sikandra Rao ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sikandra rao Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Awdhesh Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 34,56,85,987 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 2,93,78,323 ~ 2 Crore+ Birendra Singh Rana BJP 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 11,33,98,881 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 26,06,928 ~ 26 Lacs+ Chhavi Varshney INC 0 Doctorate 40 Rs 5,58,15,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Lalit Pratap Baghel SP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 1,32,85,300 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Jaypraksh Sharma IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 30,70,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Krishan Kumar IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 2,68,26,107 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Yadav AAP 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 16,50,00,000 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manvendra Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 22,18,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Gopal Dixit Swadeshi Hind Party 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 30,16,599 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prakash Kaushal SHS 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 48,50,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sumant Kumar IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 5,71,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1 12th Pass 28 Rs 9,76,197 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Sikandra Rao candidate of from Birendra Singh Rana Uttar Pradesh. Sikandra Rao Election Result 2017

sikandra rao Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Birendra Singh Rana BJP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 9,80,31,106 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 25,30,842 ~ 25 Lacs+ Amar Singh Yadav IND 1 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 20,86,81,087 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 26,77,134 ~ 26 Lacs+ Bani Singh Baghel BSP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,38,02,294 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,66,432 ~ 11 Lacs+ Chanda Gupta AIFB 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 6,66,825 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandresh Kumar Rashtravadi Pratap Sena 0 Graduate 58 Rs 3,23,08,140 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,94,952 ~ 14 Lacs+ Dharamveer IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 5,92,374 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kripal Singh Sengar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Others 55 Rs 1,30,36,082 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Manoj IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 15,22,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prempal Singh IND 0 Literate 55 Rs 26,20,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ Rajshekhar Sengar IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 16,19,838 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh S/o Kumarpal IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 32,86,847 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh S/o Shyamlal IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 11,77,792 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ Rakesh Singh Rana IND 3 Doctorate 49 Rs 4,82,24,284 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 22,97,873 ~ 22 Lacs+ Shri Chandra IND 0 Literate 39 Rs 6,80,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashpal Singh Chauhan SP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 1,72,30,975 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sikandra Rao candidate of from Ramveer Upadhyay Uttar Pradesh. Sikandra Rao Election Result 2012

sikandra rao Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramveer Upadhyay BSP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 4,97,03,220 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,23,06,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 29,42,300 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Dinesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 91,000 ~ 91 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakshman JKP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 15,88,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Yadav RLM 1 10th Pass 35 Rs 10,03,584 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Singh BJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,80,16,917 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,98,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Om Prakash Or Pappu Baghel RLD 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,14,74,188 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Shekhar Sengar IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 8,84,100 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 18,40,486 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Tilak Singh IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 8,71,103 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal Singh ASP 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 1,37,19,966 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vineeta Devi IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashpal Singh Chauhan SP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 93,92,442 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 2,17,177 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

