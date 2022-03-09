Sikanderpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sikanderpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sikanderpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjay Yadav. The Sikanderpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sikanderpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sikanderpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,01,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Brijesh Singh Gat INC 2 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 17,77,054 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 28,62,238 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Chauhan IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 9,63,523 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 3,68,366 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar AAP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,31,47,251 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saddam Hussan IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Yadav BJP 2 Graduate 42 Rs 5,59,28,035 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,53,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Sanjeev Kumar Verma BSP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 47,08,262 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shriram Chaudhary CPI(ML)(L) 3 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 25,20,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ziyauddin Rizvi SP 3 Graduate 59 Rs 3,40,44,557 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 11,55,000 ~ 11 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sikanderpur candidate of from Sanjay Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Sikanderpur Election Result 2017

sikanderpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjay Yadav BJP 1 Graduate 37 Rs 1,75,14,373 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajit Kumar Pandey RLD 0 Graduate 32 Rs 4,54,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Rai IND 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 2,35,51,090 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Balwant Singh Yadav IND 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 18,55,910 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munna IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 53,98,154 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 12,44,484 ~ 12 Lacs+ Mustak Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 61 Rs 44,80,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnarain BSP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 9,27,51,338 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 55,96,433 ~ 55 Lacs+ Satyendra Yadav Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 51,29,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sri Ram CPI(ML)(L) 3 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 23,10,381 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod IND 3 12th Pass 49 Rs 6,28,92,559 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 78,00,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ Ziyauddin Rizvi SP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 2,24,63,063 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sikanderpur candidate of from Jiauddin Rizvi Uttar Pradesh. Sikanderpur Election Result 2012

sikanderpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jiauddin Rizvi SP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 1,27,61,661 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,85,376 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar BSP(K) 0 Graduate 33 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Gond RGOP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,58,119 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Babban Misra NBEP 0 Literate 53 Rs 4,71,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrabhusan BSP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 44,44,733 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Chhedi Lal Maurya RSMD 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 47,00,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhananjay Tiwari IND 0 12th Pass 51 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh IJP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,01,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Yadav RLM 0 Graduate 28 Rs 99,000 ~ 99 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Parvej Ikbal Ansari SJP(R) 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 20,53,236 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajdhari INC 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 1,85,26,616 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad Rai JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 1,59,96,550 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,62,961 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajendra Yadav IND 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 10,49,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar Chaudhari LJP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 6,72,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shriram Chaudhari CPI(ML)(L) 4 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 50,506 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudama Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,64,31,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Shankar Rajbhar ARVP 0 Not Given 25 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Tiwari SBSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,40,17,654 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar Jaisawal JPS 0 Graduate 47 Rs 69,10,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sikanderpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sikanderpur Assembly is also given here..