Sidhu’s wife backs Congress Chandigarh choice, says won’t contest another seat

WITH the Congress discussing the possibility of fielding Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife against SAD Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sidhus made it clear Wednesday that Navjot Kaur was not on board for contesting Lok Sabha election from any constituency other than Chandigarh.

On Tuesday, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was overlooked by the Congress for nomination from Chandigarh despite her aggressive campaign for a month. The couple said that they accepted the party’s decision, and were not disappointed.

The Congress has been internally discussing the possibility of fielding Dr Sidhu either from Bathinda or Ferozepur, if Harsimrat Badal chose either of the two. Her name cropped up in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi also on Tuesday.

Dr Sidhu ruled out agreeing to contest from anywhere else, but Navjot Singh Sidhu, a star campaigner for the Congress, said he would campaign for the party all across India.

“I could have considered Amritsar. But now it is gone. I was thinking of Chandigarh as it is a smaller constituency, having 5 lakh people against 15 lakh each in constituencies of Punjab. I had a vision for Chandigarh. People in the villages in Chandigarh used to tell me they had not seen any leader there. Had they given me the ticket, I would have won by 1.5 lakh votes,” said Dr Sidhu, a gynaecologist-turned-former MLA.

“I will campaign wherever and whenever they ask me to,” said Sidhu, who reappeared on the political scene on Wednesday after doing a disappearing act for over a fortnight. He reiterated he was unwell.