Sidhu would have been better CM face, says wife, tears into Channi’s ‘gareeb aadmi’ image

Navjot Singh Sidhu would have been a better chief ministerial candidate, his wife Navjot Kaur said Tuesday even as she tore into Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s “gareeb ka beta” image, saying party leader Rahul Gandhi was “misled” to consider him as poor.

Gandhi on Sunday had declared Channi as Congress’ chief ministerial face saying people of Punjab “said we need a chief minister who is from a ‘gareeb ghar’ (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger”. Notably, even Channi during his poll campaigning often refers to his humble background.

Sidhu, the PPCC chief, too had in the race for being declared the party’s CM face.

Navjot Kaur said irrespective of the fact that Sidhu was her husband, he would have been a better choice and would have transformed Punjab within six months. “I would have never said so if he was not capable. His (Punjab) Model is so good that within six months Punjab would have been out of this (various problems).”

Asked by reporters if she thinks Gandhi was misled somewhere, she quipped, “Yes”.

On being reminded that Gandhi picked Chnnni owing to his humble background, Navjot Kaur said, “It does not matter from where he originated. Today he is richer than us, he is a very very rich man, his (IT) returns also show that. So, it is not good to label him as poor. He has a huge bank balance, which is more than us, and so he is not a poor person”.

She, however, added that money is no criteria “for putting a person at such high position”.

“I think only your particulars, your merit, your education, your work, your honesty, all these things should be counted. Merit has to be counted, otherwise, the state will never prosper,” she said.

Meanwhile, canvassing for party candidates, Channi, who was campaigning at Dera Baba Nanak, Boha, Baba Bakala and Khadoor Sahib, hit out at the Enforcement Directorate, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

“Amid elections, central agencies are being used to defame me. Had I ordered opening fire or lathicharge on the protesting farmers ahead of Prime Minister’s Punjab visit, I would have been a good person,” said Channi, in apparent reference to ED raids on his nephew and his subsequent arrest.

Channi also sought to give credit for the drug case FIR against Majithia to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. “Not everyone cane dare touch Majithia. Even police officers were afraid. But ‘Majhe Da Jarnail’ Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa registered a case against Majithia. He didn’t get bail from lower court and Punjab and Haryana High Court. Supreme Court has asked him to surrender and he will go to jail as soon as elections are over,” Channi said.