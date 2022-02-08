Sidhu says onus to implement his Punjab model on Channi now

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming polls, the party’s Punjab unit chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Monday went and campaigned in Amritsar East constituency where he took veiled potshots.

Losing the CM candidature race to Channi has also dented Sidhu’s prospects in Amritsar East where he is already locked in a high profile battle with former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Bikram Singh Majithia.

During his campaign on Monday, Sidhu said that he had never desired for any post, but instead just was keen on serving the people of Punjab.

While talking to the media on Monday, Sidhu said, “My love for Punjab is double than my love for the Congress high command.”

He claimed that he never desired any designation, but only wants to see change in Punjab.

“If we talk about change, then my fight will continue. Having a designation is not important. It [the CM face] was to be decided by the high command, and whatever decision was taken is acceptable by me. But if there is a fight for policies and accountability, or a talk about making change in people’s life, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to walk on that path of rigorousness and truth. Many tyrants came, but the path of truth was never defeated,” Sidhu said.

Replying to a query about his Punjab model, Sidhu said, “It a joint model of Punjab and I don’t have a copyright on it. If my true desire is to do good for the people, then it clearly means that anyone can copy all the good things from the Punjab Model and implement it in other states. I don’t have any objection. I will post my Punjab model on my Facebook page and also hold a press conference. I have already given the blueprint to the Congress high command. But the power to implement it is now with Channi sahib.”