Sidhu missing, Channi and others discuss Cong’s ‘exit poll’

Punjab Congress leaders huddled in Chandigarh late on Tuesday evening to discuss the possible outcome of the February 20 state polls based on the feedback received from the ground.

While PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu was conspicuous by his absence, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy, CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and AICC observers from all districts in the presence of AICC incharge Harish Chaudhary. The findings of an “exit poll” conducted by AICC observers was discussed threadbare in the meeting. Later, Chaudhary left the state for his home state Rajasthan. He would be back before the results now. Sidhu, sources said, was not invited for the meeting.

However, a number of ministers including his aide Pargat Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and party’ candidate from Dakha, Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, discussed the possible scenario after the results.

Sources said that Channi, under whose leadership the election was fought, asked the leaders present whether the Dalit vote had consolidated behind the ruling party or not. The leaders, it is learnt, answered in affirmative. “It was a relaxed meeting. We were making calculations. The results appear to be favouring us. The leaders were asking the CM on what he thought about the Dalit support. He, in turn, asked the leaders that they were out in the field and do should tell him. To this, all the leaders said that there was a consolidation,” said a leader privy to the discussions.

However, within the party, several leaders are of the view that a few seats in Doaba may go to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) way. The party contested elections after allying with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“There has been a feeling that Ravidassias, a community to which Channi belongs, has voted the Congress way. Channi factor has worked, at least in Malwa and in Doaba districts touching Malwa. But there has also been a feeling that Majhbi Sikhs, including Joginder Mann and Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, were denied tickets. This community has been feeling that Channi denied them tickets because of caste-based rivalry. Rest, the results will tell,” said a source.

It is also learnt that the leaders discussed that the Congress leaders were down in the dumps 4-5 days prior to the elections as they feared a “tsunami” of AAP.

A leader said that Congress leaders initially feared an AAP wave, but “just before the elections, the feedback was good”.

“We have prepared a list of about 59-63 seats that appear to be coming our way…we hope multi-cornered contest will help the ruling party,” said a leader.

Another leader recalled how the party kept changing its calculations in run up to the 2017 results. “During the 2017 election also, we were not able to calculate more than 55 seats. We kept calculating.

Closer to the results, we somehow calculated the number to be 58 and we were not able to trust ourselves. Then strategist Prashant Kishor’s team said the Congress would get more than 70 seats. We mocked his team. But see what happened. We got 77 seats,” he said.