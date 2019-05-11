Modi is liar-in-chief, manager of Ambani, Adani: Navjot Sidhu’s barb at PM

A day after the Election Commission served a showcause notice to Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader continued his tirade against the latter on Saturday calling him ‘liar-in-chief’ and the ‘business manager’ of industrialists Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani, ANI reported. “I call him liar-in-chief, divider-in-chief and the business manager of Ambani and Adani,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Sidhu’s remarks come a day after the Prime Minister was featured on the cover page of American news magazine TIME for its May 20, 2019 edition titled ‘India’s divider in chief’.

Besides this, the Congress leader also likened Modi to a bride and said, “Modi ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein. (Modi is like that bride who makes less rotis but wears more bangles to suggest to neighbours that she is working).

On Friday, Sidhu was served a showcause notice by the Election Commission after he referred to Modi as “Rafale ka dalaal” and “rashtra drohi” during a public rally in Bhopal, which the EC felt is a prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He was given 24 hours to file a response.

This is Sidhu’s second showcause notice this week. He has also been asked to explain similar remarks he made against Modi at a press conference in Raipur recently.