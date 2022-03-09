Sidhauli (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sidhauli (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sidhauli (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Har Govind Bhargav. The Sidhauli (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sidhauli (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aditya Prakash IND 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 2,75,92,539 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,04,734 ~ 9 Lacs+ Dr. Hargovind Bhargava SP 2 Doctorate 47 Rs 7,90,54,863 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 37,00,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ Imartilal IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 16,40,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamla Rawat INC 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 41,28,725 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 2,88,750 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kanhiya Lal AAP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 45,30,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Kumar Rawat Awami Samta Party 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Rawat BJP 5 Post Graduate 38 Rs 4,11,61,881 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,51,47,528 ~ 1 Crore+ Pushpendra Kumar Alias Dr. Pushpendra Pasi BSP 0 Doctorate 42 Rs 4,70,33,068 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkaran Voters Party International 0 Literate 37 Rs 85,211 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar Bhargava IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 7,90,54,863 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 37,00,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ Sunita Rawat IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 83,950 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar Sarv Rajya Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 3,47,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Sidhauli Sc candidate of from Har Govind Bhargav Uttar Pradesh. Sidhauli (sc) Election Result 2017

sidhauli (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Har Govind Bhargav BSP 1 Doctorate 42 Rs 7,59,47,726 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 78,05,410 ~ 78 Lacs+ Ganga Ram IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Indrapal Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 93,77,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,38,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Kumar Awami Samta Party 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 20,300 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Rawat SP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,44,17,532 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ram Baksh Rawat BJP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 1,66,09,896 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,30,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Subodh Kumar Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 1,32,503 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sidhauli Sc candidate of from Manish Rawat Uttar Pradesh. Sidhauli (sc) Election Result 2012

sidhauli (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manish Rawat SP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 31,49,523 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avneesh Kumar Ravat PECP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 36,97,166 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hargovind Bharagav BSP 0 Doctorate 37 Rs 1,32,69,053 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 70,75,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ Munna IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 6,84,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munni Devi RLM 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 12,00,309 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 37 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar AITC 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 50,60,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bakash Ravat RSBP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 20,31,031 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Karan Ravat BJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 21,33,576 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shambhu Nath LJP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 15,500 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Lal Rawat INC 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 52,28,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar ASP 0 Graduate 29 Rs 3,71,326 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

