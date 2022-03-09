Shutrana (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shutrana (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shutrana (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Nirmal Singh. The Shutrana (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

shutrana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarjit Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 5,81,15,898 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 28,50,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Darbara Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 4,44,04,084 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 82,70,962 ~ 82 Lacs+ Gurdhian Singh IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 17,20,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurjit Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 5,41,264 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 4,000 ~ 4 Thou+ Kulwant Singh Bazigar AAP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 18,60,337 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narinder IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Naryan Singh Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 50,74,757 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 7,46,400 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sukhwinder Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 18,80,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vaninder Kaur Loomba SAD 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 57,51,97,658 ~ 57 Crore+ / Rs 5,03,00,000 ~ 5 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Shutrana Sc candidate of from Nirmal Singh Punjab. Shutrana (sc) Election Result 2017

shutrana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nirmal Singh INC 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 46,13,876 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 7,43,234 ~ 7 Lacs+ Amarjeet Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 2,07,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Ram AITC 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 10,12,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bira Singh IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 3,94,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurjant Singh IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 5,04,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwinder Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 5th Pass 33 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naranjan Singh CPI 0 Graduate 58 Rs 8,55,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narinder IND 0 Not Given 42 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Singh IND 0 Literate 57 Rs 6,16,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Palwinder Kaur AAP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 37,35,041 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 3,84,393 ~ 3 Lacs+ Parminder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 13,02,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sardeep Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 7,10,100 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vaninder Kaur Loomba SAD 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 11,67,50,209 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 2,43,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shutrana Sc candidate of from Bibi Vaninder Kaur Loomba Punjab. Shutrana (sc) Election Result 2012

shutrana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bibi Vaninder Kaur Loomba SAD 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 9,59,32,594 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,31,16,500 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajinderpal Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,26,33,610 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Braham Parkash BSP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 1,35,55,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Charan Dass IND 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 18,20,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Labh Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Illiterate 51 Rs 8,64,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mangat Singh IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 12,26,163 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Master Major Singh PPOP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 3,94,884 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Singh INC 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 28,14,716 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 5,80,247 ~ 5 Lacs+ Nirmal Singh IND 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 28,14,716 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 5,80,247 ~ 5 Lacs+ Nirmal Singh Dehar IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 10,36,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shano Devi IND 0 Illiterate 53 Rs 11,08,961 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sinder Kaur IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar BSP(A) 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 41,000 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

