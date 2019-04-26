Shrouded in secrecy, Sunil Jakhar didn’t know that Manshahia was joining

The chasm between Amarinder Singh and Sunil Kumar Jakhar became deeper Thursday as the chief minister inducted dissident AAP legislator Nazar Singh Manshahia into the partyfold allegedly without keeping the state Congress chief in the loop.

The party made the announcement in Bathinda in the afternoon just before Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, filed his nomination papers. Sources said Jakhar, who was at his residence in Panchkula, learnt about the development only after the formal announcement.

CM’s aide and state Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, a former chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board, facilitated Manshahia’s entry into Congress. Manshahia had served as as an executive engineer with the PPCB. Bajwa took Manshahia to CM’s residence in the morning where he was formally inducted into the Congress.

A source close to the rural development minister said that Jakhar was with Bajwa at the latter’s residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday. While Bajwa was in touch with Manshahia for past several days, the Congress had strategically planned his entry into the party the day Bathinda candidate filed his nomination papers. A person close to Bajwa said the joining was done in a jiffy as the CM had to leave early to accompany party’s candidates for filing nominations.

The CM, it is learnt, had told party president Rahul Gandhi, while pushing for a ticket for his aide Kewal Dhillon from Bathinda, that many AAP MLAs were in touch with him and they would be joining the party in the coming days.

While so much was being planned, Jakhar was not even kept in the loop. The Congress camp has remained abuzz with differences between the CM and the state party chief especially after distribution of tickets. Jakhar was not in favour of names proposed by Amarinder and had opposed them in the party meetings. Meanwhile, Amarinder’s camp holds Jakhar responsible for CM’s aide Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi not getting the ticket from Ferozepur.

Amarinder and Jakhar have had very cordial relations in the past. Jakhar, being the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Puniab Assembly once, had supported Amarinder, who was ousted by the party high command as state party chief after losing 2012 Assembly elections. Partap Singh Bajwa was handed over the reins of the party. Jakhar, enjoying the support of a number of party MLAs, had revolted against Bajwa and supported Amarinder till he was back in the saddle as PPCC chief. Click here for more election news

Jakhar hasn’t been seen accompanying the party candidates who filed their nominations. Though CM’s camp says Jakhar has “not been burdened” and allowed to campaign for his victory in Gurdaspur, the seat he is contesting from, political observers sense something is not right.

Meanwhile, a Congress statement in the name of the chief minister said that the joining of the Mansa legislator would further strengthen the Congress give a big boost to Raja Warring’s campaign and position in Bathinda.

Manshahia, 56, was part of the group of rebel AAP MLAs who had aligned with Sukhpal Singh Khaira after he was removed unceremoniously from the post of the Leader of Opposition of Punjab Assembly last year. He had taken a premature retirement from the PPCB in 2015.

Welcoming him on board, the chief minister said like-minded people from other parties, who had the interest of the state at heart, were joining the Congress in Punjab in large numbers. It was a clear sign of complete disillusionment within AAP, which had lost its locus standi amid a party-wide rebellion, a Congress statement said.