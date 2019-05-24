Shrirang Barne has the last laugh in Maval, beats Parth by over 2 lakh votes

Right from opposition to his candidature to non-participation of alliance party leaders in his campaigns, Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne had to battle it out before emerging victorious from Maval Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

A day before the counting, he told The Indian Express, “It will be the first time a Pawar family member will lose an election. I will win by a bigger margin than 2014.”

A day later, his words turned almost prophetic as he gave a crushing defeat to NCP’s Parth Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, from Maval seat, which spans over two districts of Raigad and Pune. Barne, who got 7,20,663 votes, won by a big margin of over 2.15 lakh votes against Parth, who secured 5,04,750 votes.

Barne said it was a “victory against Ajit Pawar”, who is the father of Parth. “Ajit Pawar put in lot of money to defeat me but did not succeed. It is Ajit Pawar who is defeated and not Parth,” he said.

Barne had defeated Laxman Jagtap by a margin of over 1.56 lakh votes in 2014 elections. Barne’s journey this year was not easy as before the alliance between the BJP and Sena was formalised, BJP leaders led by Jagtap had strongly opposed his candidature. They said he had criticised the central government, state government and the local civic body ruled by the BJP. They insisted that a BJP candidate should contest the seat.

Even after the alliance was formalised, BJP leaders stayed away from Barne’s campaigns. It was after much persuasion and intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the Jagtap camp finally agreed to campaign for him. “Had Jagtap camp stayed away, Barne would never have won,” said a BJP leader. Barne had met Jagtap and invited him for the campaigning to end their long-term dispute.

BJP said the credit for Barne’s victory should go to the joint campaigning by both BJP and Sena. “This election has been all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because of him, several MPs have been elected,” said Jagtap.