Shrigonda (Maharashtra) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shrigonda (Maharashtra) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Shrigonda assembly constituency went to polls on October 21. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao of the NCP by a margin of 13637 votes. Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao defeated BJP candidate Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji.

The last state assembly elections in Maharashtra were held in a single phase on 15 October 2014, to elect 288 members. A total of 897 candidates were in the fray to get into the state legislative assembly. BJP bagged a total of 122 seats followed by Shiv Sena which won 63 seats while Congress won 42 seats and NCP won 41 seats.

The BJP’s victory ousted the Congress government in the state led by Prithviraj Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the new chief minister. The voter turnout in the state was recorded at 63.38%.

The key contestants included former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, current Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, present state higher education minister Vinod Tawde, Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai and his then MNS counterpart Bala Nandgaonkar.

The BJP had fought the 2014 assembly polls in the state without projecting a chief ministerial face and announced its pick only after the results were declared. The saffron party followed the same strategy for Haryana and Jharkhand.

Check here all the details about Shrigonda Assembly Elections Results.