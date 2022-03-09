Shrawasti (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shrawasti (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shrawasti Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ram Feran. The Shrawasti seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Shrawasti ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

shrawasti Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ahtishamul Haque Khan Peace Party 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,91,14,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Dayaram Das Rashtriya Jantantrik Bharat Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 76 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohhamad Aslam Rainee SP 2 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 5,23,52,575 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 42,22,363 ~ 42 Lacs+ Molhu Ram Rajbhar Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 3,05,65,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Muhammad Ramjan INC 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 9,19,18,752 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neetu Mishra BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 4,46,01,382 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,42,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Rajan Singh Samyak Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 24,80,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ Rajendra Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 45 Rs 4,63,048 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Feran BJP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 9,68,50,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Ratnesh AAP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 85,35,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar IND 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 2,45,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Shrawasti candidate of from Ram Feran Uttar Pradesh. Shrawasti Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shrawasti candidate of from Muhammad Ramjan Uttar Pradesh. Shrawasti Election Result 2012

shrawasti Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Muhammad Ramjan SP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 3,68,79,443 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Afati IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devta Deen AITC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 777 ~ 7 Hund+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Durga Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 2,01,864 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 9,79,353 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mansha Ram IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 12,61,008 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Haneef Chaudhari RLM 3 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,63,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Uasfd-inukh Varsi NDPF 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 6,24,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Gautam JKP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 1,21,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Bauddha AD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chhabiley "subhash" BSRD 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 30,15,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Feran Pandey BJP 4 12th Pass 45 Rs 2,53,42,698 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,77,143 ~ 23 Lacs+ Reeta Verma INC 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 11,20,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Roop Rani ARVP 0 Literate 48 Rs 2,08,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Tripathi BSP 3 12th Pass 48 Rs 47,63,660 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 3,22,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Shrawasti Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Shrawasti Assembly is also given here..