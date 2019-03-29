Shouldn’t I fight from Varanasi? Priyanka Gandhi quips

Days after announcing that she would contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections if Congress wants her to do so, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hinted that she is not averse to taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his own Parliamentary constituency.

Advertising

“Shouldn’t I fight from Varanasi?” Priyanka quipped when a party worker asked her to contest from Rae Bareli, news agency PTI quoted a participant at the meeting.

The Congress incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh held meetings with party leaders and workers late into Thursday night during a visit to Rae Bareli, the constituency of her mother, Sonia Gandhi. She faced fresh demands for entering the electoral battle from the constituency.

At the Bhueymau guest house in Rae Bareli on Thursday, Priyanka had called on the party workers to highlight among the people the alleged failures and failed promises of the Modi government.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka launched a scathing attack on the BJP, dubbing it “anti-farmer” and “pro-rich”, and urged voters to oust the saffron party from power.

She also accused the Prime Minister of ignoring his constituency of Varanasi. “The BJP government is anti-farmer, anti-forces. Farmers are reeling in debt,” she said at a “nukkad sabha” in Ayodhya on the last day of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit. “The government’s focus is only on helping the rich, making the rich richer.”

Priyanka also blamed the present dispensation for shutting down MGNREGA scheme and claimed that workers under the scheme had not been paid for six months.

With PTI inputs