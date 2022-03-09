Shohratgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shohratgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shohratgarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Amar Singh. The Shohratgarh seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shohratgarh candidate of from Lal Munni Singh Uttar Pradesh. Shohratgarh Election Result 2012

shohratgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lal Munni Singh SP 0 Literate 61 Rs 1,14,42,365 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,066 ~ 1 Lacs+ Athar Aleem IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 86,58,305 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 3,62,507 ~ 3 Lacs+ Chaudhary Ravindra Pratap INC 1 Graduate 55 Rs 8,46,86,318 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhruv Narayan Pandey IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 5,95,585 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.net Ram Singh SPYSCB 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ehsan Ali SBSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 48,05,200 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mumtaz Ahmad BSP 1 Graduate 55 Rs 3,94,61,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam RUC 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 1,74,91,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nisar Ahmad IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 4,07,832 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ Rajesh IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 16,80,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Charitra JD(U) 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 3,33,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Samujh Chaudhary Bharatiya Jan Berojgar Chhatra Dal 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,69,550 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Vichar IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 2,62,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ Rambali BEP 0 Literate 43 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sadhna Chaudhary BJP 2 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,52,28,884 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Seraj Malik Urf Seraj Ahmad IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 2,41,786 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sriram IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 15,18,922 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Swayamber Chaudhary AITC 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 1,28,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Pratap Singh PECP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 4,97,81,078 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 29,68,936 ~ 29 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

