Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘mai ka lal’ comment should be blamed if we lose in Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader

With most exit polls predicting that the Congress has an edge over the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, former Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader Raghunandan Sharma Sunday said that if the BJP loses, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should be blamed for his comment on reservation.

Sharma was referring to Chouhan’s comment at an event organised by an outfit for SC and ST government employees in Bhopal in 2016. At the event, the CM had said, “Koi mai ka lal aarakshan nahi khatam kar sakta (Nobody can end reservation).”

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, Sharma said, “If the BJP wins, the credit will go to the CM because he has worked really hard, but if the opposite happens, he will have to take the blame because the comment may have cost us ten seats.”

He asserted that he was confident of a BJP victory in the state, but the exit polls have thrown up mixed results.

“Wherever I travelled, I got feedback from upper castes that they were angry with him for his ‘mai ka lal’ remark. It reeked of arrogance and pride,’’ Sharma said.

At the event in 2016, the CM had also said that the policy of reservation in promotion will continue and he will ensure that those who benefited from it are not demoted. “The self esteem of upper castes was hurt,’’ Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Chouhan and state BJP chief Rakesh Singh reiterated that the ruling party will return to power. The two interacted with district presidents, candidates and in charge of constituencies to get feedback through audio conferencing.

The two leaders claimed that the Congress was rattled by the overwhelming response to the work done by the BJP government and its leaders were pointing fingers at everything from electoral rolls to EVM machines.

Chouhan later told reporters that Congress functionaries may try to create hurdles during counting and could resort to malpractices, but BJP workers will respond to them appropriately. “They (BJP workers) will inform Election Commission officials about irregularities,” the CM said.

Congress leaders met the chief electoral officer Sunday and demanded that BSNL should be used for webcasting and for EVM machines instead of a private network.