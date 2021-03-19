Didi using wheelchair to get sympathy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan targets Mamata in Bengal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Friday accuses the TMC government in West Bengal of indulging in corruption and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “using a wheelchair to get sympathy.”

Chouhan, who attended a public event in East Midnapore district of West Bengal to campaign for the BJP, said, “The TMC has now become Terror, Murder and Corruption. It does not talk about the development of Bengal. It has indulged only in corruption, scam and extortion. Didi is now using a wheelchair to get sympathy. Her injury has affected her mind.”

Mamata had suffered an injury to her left leg at Nandigram on March 10 after she was allegedly pushed by a group of four to five people outside a temple where she had stopped to offer prayers. She returned to campaigning on a wheelchair on Monday.

Targeting the ruling party further, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, “Here an aged mother was beaten up by TMC workers. But Mamata didi has become a symbol of Ruthlessness and cruelty. She has created anarchy in Bengal.”

“Mamata means love, care and warmth but didi has become the opposite. Didi means elder sister who takes care of all. Here Didi has a different meaning D (Dictator), I (Insensitive), D (Dread) and I (Incompetent),” he added.