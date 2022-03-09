Shivpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shivpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shivpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Anil. The Shivpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Shivpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

shivpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Rajbhar BJP 2 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,01,07,180 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Rajbhar Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 37,76,752 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 55,791 ~ 55 Thou+ Girish INC 3 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 2,57,96,274 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Others 30 Rs 18,27,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Maurya BSP 1 Graduate 38 Rs 2,17,35,056 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 49,23,516 ~ 49 Lacs+ Usha Aam Janta Party (India) 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 1,10,41,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Shivpur candidate of from Anil Uttar Pradesh. Shivpur Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shivpur candidate of from Uday Lal Maurya Uttar Pradesh. Shivpur Election Result 2012

shivpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Uday Lal Maurya BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 2,20,87,833 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Gautam IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 2,45,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devi Prasad PMSP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,00,094 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Iqbal AD 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 21,46,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Kant JKP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalji Rajbhar IND 1 8th Pass 50 Rs 7,80,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maggu Ram Alias M.b. Rajbhar RLM 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 18,28,840 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar RVLP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Piyush Yadav SP 2 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,77,83,027 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,28,846 ~ 21 Lacs+ Radha Krinshna Yadav Alias Sanjay SBSP 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,06,01,751 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,61,553 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajendra BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,16,73,774 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,99,969 ~ 26 Lacs+ Rajesh Bharti Surya IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 17,99,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sarita Patel CPI(ML)(L) 2 Post Graduate 25 Rs 6,02,996 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vachche Lal LPSP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 85,95,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra INC 3 Graduate 53 Rs 1,45,03,104 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,54,011 ~ 37 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Shivpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Shivpur Assembly is also given here..