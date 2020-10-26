Explained: Why is RJD veteran Shivanand Tiwari silent?

Tiwari quit the JD(U) in 2014 when he was allegedly denied a Rajya Sabha for another term on the party’s quota. He later joined the RJD.

A veteran leader with socialist leanings, Shivanand Tiwari has been part of both the Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar regimes. His father Ramanand Tiwari was a compatriot of socialist icon and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and was also minister in his government in the state.

As spokesperson for both the RJD and the JD(U), Tiwari was known for his sharp repartee. But now, at 75, he seems to have taken a backseat in both Bihar and national politics. The national vice-president of the RJD has only been occasionally active in Bihar elections this time. While he attends the party’s key meetings, he has largely distanced himself from active politics.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with N.K. Singh and Shivanand Tiwari (PTI Photo/File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with N.K. Singh and Shivanand Tiwari (PTI Photo/File)

His son Rahul Tiwari is contesting from Shahpur (Buxar) constituency to retain his seat. Rahul’s stake in the party gives him some impetus to remain proactive, but so far he has let the younger generation of leaders stay in the limelight.

The former Rajya Sabha MP created a flutter last year when he tweeted that he was “feeling tired” and wanted “to get rid of what I am doing right now.” However, he later clarified that he was not quitting the RJD and continued to hold the post of national vice-president.

